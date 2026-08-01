Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:18a Low

Sat 4:31p High

Sat 10:25p Low

Sun 4:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:52a Low

Sat 3:55p High

Sat 9:59p Low

Sun 4:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:06a Low

Sat 4:07p High

Sat 10:13p Low

Sun 4:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:48a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 9:55p Low

Sun 4:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:28a High

Sat 1:58p Low

Sat 8:36p High

Sun 2:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:09a Low

Sat 4:19p High

Sat 10:20p Low

Sun 4:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:02a High

Sat 1:05p Low

Sat 8:10p High

Sun 1:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 11:13a Low

Sat 4:59p High

Sat 11:22p Low

Sun 5:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:58a Low

Sat 3:52p High

Sat 10:09p Low

Sun 4:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:33a Low

Sat 4:18p High

Sat 10:48p Low

Sun 4:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:03a Low

Sat 4:00p High

Sat 10:17p Low

Sun 4:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 11:08a Low

Sat 5:00p High

Sat 11:23p Low

Sun 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G