NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:18a
|Low
Sat 4:31p
|High
Sat 10:25p
|Low
Sun 4:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:52a
|Low
Sat 3:55p
|High
Sat 9:59p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:06a
|Low
Sat 4:07p
|High
Sat 10:13p
|Low
Sun 4:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:48a
|Low
Sat 3:59p
|High
Sat 9:55p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:28a
|High
Sat 1:58p
|Low
Sat 8:36p
|High
Sun 2:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:09a
|Low
Sat 4:19p
|High
Sat 10:20p
|Low
Sun 4:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:02a
|High
Sat 1:05p
|Low
Sat 8:10p
|High
Sun 1:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 11:13a
|Low
Sat 4:59p
|High
Sat 11:22p
|Low
Sun 5:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:58a
|Low
Sat 3:52p
|High
Sat 10:09p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:33a
|Low
Sat 4:18p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|Low
Sun 4:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:03a
|Low
Sat 4:00p
|High
Sat 10:17p
|Low
Sun 4:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 11:08a
|Low
Sat 5:00p
|High
Sat 11:23p
|Low
Sun 5:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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