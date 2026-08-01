NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 1

Untitled design - 1 (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:18a		Low
Sat 4:31p		High
Sat 10:25p		Low
Sun 4:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:52a		Low
Sat 3:55p		High
Sat 9:59p		Low
Sun 4:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:06a		Low
Sat 4:07p		High
Sat 10:13p		Low
Sun 4:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:48a		Low
Sat 3:59p		High
Sat 9:55p		Low
Sun 4:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:28a		High
Sat 1:58p		Low
Sat 8:36p		High
Sun 2:05a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:09a		Low
Sat 4:19p		High
Sat 10:20p		Low
Sun 4:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:02a		High
Sat 1:05p		Low
Sat 8:10p		High
Sun 1:12a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 11:13a		Low
Sat 4:59p		High
Sat 11:22p		Low
Sun 5:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:58a		Low
Sat 3:52p		High
Sat 10:09p		Low
Sun 4:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:33a		Low
Sat 4:18p		High
Sat 10:48p		Low
Sun 4:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:03a		Low
Sat 4:00p		High
Sat 10:17p		Low
Sun 4:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 11:08a		Low
Sat 5:00p		High
Sat 11:23p		Low
Sun 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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