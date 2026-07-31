NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 31

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 31

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:12pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 9:42a		Low
Fri 3:53p		High
Fri 9:48p		Low
Sat 4:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:16a		Low
Fri 3:17p		High
Fri 9:22p		Low
Sat 3:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:30a		Low
Fri 3:29p		High
Fri 9:36p		Low
Sat 3:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:12a		Low
Fri 3:21p		High
Fri 9:18p		Low
Sat 3:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:54a		High
Fri 1:22p		Low
Fri 7:58p		High
Sat 1:28a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:32a		Low
Fri 3:39p		High
Fri 9:42p		Low
Sat 4:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:28a		High
Fri 12:29p		Low
Fri 7:32p		High
Sat 12:35a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:34a		Low
Fri 4:16p		High
Fri 10:44p		Low
Sat 4:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:23a		Low
Fri 3:13p		High
Fri 9:33p		Low
Sat 3:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 9:55a		Low
Fri 3:38p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:26a		Low
Fri 3:20p		High
Fri 9:40p		Low
Sat 4:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:30a		Low
Fri 4:18p		High
Fri 10:45p		Low
Sat 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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