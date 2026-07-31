Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 3:53p High

Fri 9:48p Low

Sat 4:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:16a Low

Fri 3:17p High

Fri 9:22p Low

Sat 3:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:30a Low

Fri 3:29p High

Fri 9:36p Low

Sat 3:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:12a Low

Fri 3:21p High

Fri 9:18p Low

Sat 3:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:54a High

Fri 1:22p Low

Fri 7:58p High

Sat 1:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:32a Low

Fri 3:39p High

Fri 9:42p Low

Sat 4:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:28a High

Fri 12:29p Low

Fri 7:32p High

Sat 12:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:34a Low

Fri 4:16p High

Fri 10:44p Low

Sat 4:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:23a Low

Fri 3:13p High

Fri 9:33p Low

Sat 3:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:55a Low

Fri 3:38p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:26a Low

Fri 3:20p High

Fri 9:40p Low

Sat 4:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:30a Low

Fri 4:18p High

Fri 10:45p Low

Sat 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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