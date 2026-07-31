NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:42a
|Low
Fri 3:53p
|High
Fri 9:48p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:16a
|Low
Fri 3:17p
|High
Fri 9:22p
|Low
Sat 3:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:30a
|Low
Fri 3:29p
|High
Fri 9:36p
|Low
Sat 3:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:12a
|Low
Fri 3:21p
|High
Fri 9:18p
|Low
Sat 3:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:54a
|High
Fri 1:22p
|Low
Fri 7:58p
|High
Sat 1:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:32a
|Low
Fri 3:39p
|High
Fri 9:42p
|Low
Sat 4:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:28a
|High
Fri 12:29p
|Low
Fri 7:32p
|High
Sat 12:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:34a
|Low
Fri 4:16p
|High
Fri 10:44p
|Low
Sat 4:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:23a
|Low
Fri 3:13p
|High
Fri 9:33p
|Low
Sat 3:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:55a
|Low
Fri 3:38p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:26a
|Low
Fri 3:20p
|High
Fri 9:40p
|Low
Sat 4:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:30a
|Low
Fri 4:18p
|High
Fri 10:45p
|Low
Sat 4:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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