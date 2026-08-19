NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:09a
|High
Wed 1:43p
|Low
Wed 8:03p
|High
Thu 2:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:33a
|High
Wed 1:17p
|Low
Wed 7:27p
|High
Thu 1:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:31p
|Low
Wed 7:39p
|High
Thu 1:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:37a
|High
Wed 1:13p
|Low
Wed 7:31p
|High
Thu 1:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:14a
|High
Wed 5:23p
|Low
Thu 12:08a
|High
Thu 5:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:22a
|High
Wed 1:39p
|Low
Wed 8:11p
|High
Thu 1:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 4:30p
|Low
Wed 11:42p
|High
Thu 4:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:51a
|High
Wed 2:26p
|Low
Wed 8:44p
|High
Thu 2:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:51a
|High
Wed 1:16p
|Low
Wed 7:44p
|High
Thu 1:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:05a
|High
Wed 1:38p
|Low
Wed 8:04p
|High
Thu 1:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:53a
|High
Wed 1:22p
|Low
Wed 7:50p
|High
Thu 1:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:52a
|High
Wed 2:24p
|Low
Wed 8:41p
|High
Thu 2:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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