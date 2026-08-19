Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

4 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 80° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 7:49pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:09a High

Wed 1:43p Low

Wed 8:03p High

Thu 2:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:33a High

Wed 1:17p Low

Wed 7:27p High

Thu 1:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:31p Low

Wed 7:39p High

Thu 1:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:37a High

Wed 1:13p Low

Wed 7:31p High

Thu 1:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:14a High

Wed 5:23p Low

Thu 12:08a High

Thu 5:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:22a High

Wed 1:39p Low

Wed 8:11p High

Thu 1:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:48a High

Wed 4:30p Low

Wed 11:42p High

Thu 4:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:51a High

Wed 2:26p Low

Wed 8:44p High

Thu 2:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:51a High

Wed 1:16p Low

Wed 7:44p High

Thu 1:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:05a High

Wed 1:38p Low

Wed 8:04p High

Thu 1:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:53a High

Wed 1:22p Low

Wed 7:50p High

Thu 1:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:52a High

Wed 2:24p Low

Wed 8:41p High

Thu 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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