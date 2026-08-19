NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 19

Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature80° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 7:49pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:09a		High
Wed 1:43p		Low
Wed 8:03p		High
Thu 2:01a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:33a		High
Wed 1:17p		Low
Wed 7:27p		High
Thu 1:35a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:31p		Low
Wed 7:39p		High
Thu 1:49a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:37a		High
Wed 1:13p		Low
Wed 7:31p		High
Thu 1:31a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:14a		High
Wed 5:23p		Low
Thu 12:08a		High
Thu 5:41a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:22a		High
Wed 1:39p		Low
Wed 8:11p		High
Thu 1:58a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:48a		High
Wed 4:30p		Low
Wed 11:42p		High
Thu 4:48a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:51a		High
Wed 2:26p		Low
Wed 8:44p		High
Thu 2:42a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:51a		High
Wed 1:16p		Low
Wed 7:44p		High
Thu 1:30a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:05a		High
Wed 1:38p		Low
Wed 8:04p		High
Thu 1:43a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:53a		High
Wed 1:22p		Low
Wed 7:50p		High
Thu 1:39a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:52a		High
Wed 2:24p		Low
Wed 8:41p		High
Thu 2:43a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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