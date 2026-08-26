NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:21a
|Low
Wed 1:21p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 1:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:55a
|Low
Wed 12:45p
|High
Wed 7:07p
|Low
Thu 1:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 12:57p
|High
Wed 7:21p
|Low
Thu 1:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:51a
|Low
Wed 12:49p
|High
Wed 7:03p
|Low
Thu 1:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|High
Wed 11:01a
|Low
Wed 5:26p
|High
Wed 11:13p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 1:12p
|High
Wed 7:21p
|Low
Thu 1:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 10:08a
|Low
Wed 5:00p
|High
Wed 10:20p
|Low
Thu 5:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:01a
|Low
Wed 1:46p
|High
Wed 8:17p
|Low
Thu 2:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:59a
|Low
Wed 12:52p
|High
Wed 7:15p
|Low
Thu 1:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:20a
|Low
Wed 1:13p
|High
Wed 7:48p
|Low
Thu 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:05a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:24p
|Low
Thu 1:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:03a
|Low
Wed 1:53p
|High
Wed 8:23p
|Low
Thu 2:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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