NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 26

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 7:21a		Low
Wed 1:21p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 1:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:55a		Low
Wed 12:45p		High
Wed 7:07p		Low
Thu 1:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 12:57p		High
Wed 7:21p		Low
Thu 1:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:51a		Low
Wed 12:49p		High
Wed 7:03p		Low
Thu 1:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:23a		High
Wed 11:01a		Low
Wed 5:26p		High
Wed 11:13p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 1:12p		High
Wed 7:21p		Low
Thu 1:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 10:08a		Low
Wed 5:00p		High
Wed 10:20p		Low
Thu 5:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 8:01a		Low
Wed 1:46p		High
Wed 8:17p		Low
Thu 2:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:59a		Low
Wed 12:52p		High
Wed 7:15p		Low
Thu 1:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 7:20a		Low
Wed 1:13p		High
Wed 7:48p		Low
Thu 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:05a		Low
Wed 1:00p		High
Wed 7:24p		Low
Thu 1:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 8:03a		Low
Wed 1:53p		High
Wed 8:23p		Low
Thu 2:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM