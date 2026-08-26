Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:40pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:21a Low

Wed 1:21p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 1:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:55a Low

Wed 12:45p High

Wed 7:07p Low

Thu 1:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 12:57p High

Wed 7:21p Low

Thu 1:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:51a Low

Wed 12:49p High

Wed 7:03p Low

Thu 1:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:23a High

Wed 11:01a Low

Wed 5:26p High

Wed 11:13p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 1:12p High

Wed 7:21p Low

Thu 1:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 10:08a Low

Wed 5:00p High

Wed 10:20p Low

Thu 5:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:01a Low

Wed 1:46p High

Wed 8:17p Low

Thu 2:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:59a Low

Wed 12:52p High

Wed 7:15p Low

Thu 1:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:20a Low

Wed 1:13p High

Wed 7:48p Low

Thu 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:05a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:24p Low

Thu 1:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:03a Low

Wed 1:53p High

Wed 8:23p Low

Thu 2:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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