NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 15

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 15

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 7:55pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:33a		Low
Sat 4:42p		High
Sat 10:45p		Low
Sun 5:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:07a		Low
Sat 4:06p		High
Sat 10:19p		Low
Sun 4:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:21a		Low
Sat 4:18p		High
Sat 10:33p		Low
Sun 4:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:03a		Low
Sat 4:10p		High
Sat 10:15p		Low
Sun 4:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:31a		High
Sat 2:13p		Low
Sat 8:47p		High
Sun 2:25a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:23a		Low
Sat 4:39p		High
Sat 10:37p		Low
Sun 5:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:05a		High
Sat 1:20p		Low
Sat 8:21p		High
Sun 1:32a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 11:17a		Low
Sat 5:12p		High
Sat 11:31p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:09a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:23p		Low
Sun 4:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:38a		Low
Sat 4:35p		High
Sat 10:55p		Low
Sun 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:15a		Low
Sat 4:16p		High
Sat 10:32p		Low
Sun 4:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 11:17a		Low
Sat 5:14p		High
Sat 11:34p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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