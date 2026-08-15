Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 7:55pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:33a Low

Sat 4:42p High

Sat 10:45p Low

Sun 5:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:07a Low

Sat 4:06p High

Sat 10:19p Low

Sun 4:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:21a Low

Sat 4:18p High

Sat 10:33p Low

Sun 4:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:03a Low

Sat 4:10p High

Sat 10:15p Low

Sun 4:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:31a High

Sat 2:13p Low

Sat 8:47p High

Sun 2:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:23a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 10:37p Low

Sun 5:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:05a High

Sat 1:20p Low

Sat 8:21p High

Sun 1:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 11:17a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 11:31p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:09a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:23p Low

Sun 4:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:38a Low

Sat 4:35p High

Sat 10:55p Low

Sun 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:15a Low

Sat 4:16p High

Sat 10:32p Low

Sun 4:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 11:17a Low

Sat 5:14p High

Sat 11:34p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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