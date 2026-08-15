NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 7:55pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:33a
|Low
Sat 4:42p
|High
Sat 10:45p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:07a
|Low
Sat 4:06p
|High
Sat 10:19p
|Low
Sun 4:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:21a
|Low
Sat 4:18p
|High
Sat 10:33p
|Low
Sun 4:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:03a
|Low
Sat 4:10p
|High
Sat 10:15p
|Low
Sun 4:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:31a
|High
Sat 2:13p
|Low
Sat 8:47p
|High
Sun 2:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:23a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 10:37p
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:05a
|High
Sat 1:20p
|Low
Sat 8:21p
|High
Sun 1:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 11:17a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 11:31p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:09a
|Low
Sat 4:11p
|High
Sat 10:23p
|Low
Sun 4:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:38a
|Low
Sat 4:35p
|High
Sat 10:55p
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:15a
|Low
Sat 4:16p
|High
Sat 10:32p
|Low
Sun 4:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 11:17a
|Low
Sat 5:14p
|High
Sat 11:34p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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