NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 18

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 18

Participants line up for the Around The Island Row 2026 in North WIldwood (North Wildwood Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:04pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 7:09a		High
Fri 1:51p		Low
Fri 8:22p		High
Sat 2:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:33a		High
Fri 1:25p		Low
Fri 7:46p		High
Sat 1:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:45a		High
Fri 1:39p		Low
Fri 7:58p		High
Sat 2:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:37a		High
Fri 1:21p		Low
Fri 7:50p		High
Sat 1:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:08a		Low
Fri 11:14a		High
Fri 5:31p		Low
Sat 12:27a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 7:25a		High
Fri 1:45p		Low
Fri 8:28p		High
Sat 2:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 10:48a		High
Fri 4:38p		Low
Sat 12:01a		High
Sat 5:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 7:55a		High
Fri 2:36p		Low
Fri 9:05p		High
Sat 3:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:51a		High
Fri 1:24p		Low
Fri 8:07p		High
Sat 1:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 7:01a		High
Fri 1:49p		Low
Fri 8:28p		High
Sat 2:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 1:29p		Low
Fri 8:11p		High
Sat 1:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 7:58a		High
Fri 2:32p		Low
Fri 8:57p		High
Sat 3:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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