Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:04pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:09a High

Fri 1:51p Low

Fri 8:22p High

Sat 2:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:33a High

Fri 1:25p Low

Fri 7:46p High

Sat 1:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:45a High

Fri 1:39p Low

Fri 7:58p High

Sat 2:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:37a High

Fri 1:21p Low

Fri 7:50p High

Sat 1:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:08a Low

Fri 11:14a High

Fri 5:31p Low

Sat 12:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:25a High

Fri 1:45p Low

Fri 8:28p High

Sat 2:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:48a High

Fri 4:38p Low

Sat 12:01a High

Sat 5:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:55a High

Fri 2:36p Low

Fri 9:05p High

Sat 3:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:51a High

Fri 1:24p Low

Fri 8:07p High

Sat 1:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:01a High

Fri 1:49p Low

Fri 8:28p High

Sat 2:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 8:11p High

Sat 1:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:58a High

Fri 2:32p Low

Fri 8:57p High

Sat 3:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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