NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:04pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:09a
|High
Fri 1:51p
|Low
Fri 8:22p
|High
Sat 2:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:33a
|High
Fri 1:25p
|Low
Fri 7:46p
|High
Sat 1:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:45a
|High
Fri 1:39p
|Low
Fri 7:58p
|High
Sat 2:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:37a
|High
Fri 1:21p
|Low
Fri 7:50p
|High
Sat 1:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:08a
|Low
Fri 11:14a
|High
Fri 5:31p
|Low
Sat 12:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:25a
|High
Fri 1:45p
|Low
Fri 8:28p
|High
Sat 2:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:48a
|High
Fri 4:38p
|Low
Sat 12:01a
|High
Sat 5:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:55a
|High
Fri 2:36p
|Low
Fri 9:05p
|High
Sat 3:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:51a
|High
Fri 1:24p
|Low
Fri 8:07p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:01a
|High
Fri 1:49p
|Low
Fri 8:28p
|High
Sat 2:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 8:11p
|High
Sat 1:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:58a
|High
Fri 2:32p
|Low
Fri 8:57p
|High
Sat 3:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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