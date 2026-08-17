NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 17

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 17

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 7:52pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:45a		High
Mon 12:09p		Low
Mon 6:13p		High
Tue 12:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:09a		High
Mon 11:43a		Low
Mon 5:37p		High
Mon 11:56p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:21a		High
Mon 11:57a		Low
Mon 5:49p		High
Tue 12:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:13a		High
Mon 11:39a		Low
Mon 5:41p		High
Mon 11:52p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:50a		High
Mon 3:49p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 4:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:51a		High
Mon 12:01p		Low
Mon 6:21p		High
Tue 12:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:24a		High
Mon 2:56p		Low
Mon 9:52p		High
Tue 3:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:23a		High
Mon 12:50p		Low
Mon 6:54p		High
Tue 1:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:23a		High
Mon 11:41a		Low
Mon 5:54p		High
Mon 11:53p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:42a		High
Mon 12:06p		Low
Mon 6:16p		High
Tue 12:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:23a		High
Mon 11:45a		Low
Mon 5:57p		High
Tue 12:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:23a		High
Mon 12:48p		Low
Mon 6:54p		High
Tue 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. A slight chance of showers late. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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