NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 17
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:45a
|High
Mon 12:09p
|Low
Mon 6:13p
|High
Tue 12:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|High
Mon 11:43a
|Low
Mon 5:37p
|High
Mon 11:56p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|High
Mon 11:57a
|Low
Mon 5:49p
|High
Tue 12:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:13a
|High
Mon 11:39a
|Low
Mon 5:41p
|High
Mon 11:52p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:50a
|High
Mon 3:49p
|Low
Mon 10:18p
|High
Tue 4:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:51a
|High
Mon 12:01p
|Low
Mon 6:21p
|High
Tue 12:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:24a
|High
Mon 2:56p
|Low
Mon 9:52p
|High
Tue 3:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:23a
|High
Mon 12:50p
|Low
Mon 6:54p
|High
Tue 1:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|High
Mon 11:41a
|Low
Mon 5:54p
|High
Mon 11:53p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:42a
|High
Mon 12:06p
|Low
Mon 6:16p
|High
Tue 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|High
Mon 11:45a
|Low
Mon 5:57p
|High
Tue 12:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:23a
|High
Mon 12:48p
|Low
Mon 6:54p
|High
Tue 1:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. A slight chance of showers late. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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