Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the West

9 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

8 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 7:52pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:45a High

Mon 12:09p Low

Mon 6:13p High

Tue 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:09a High

Mon 11:43a Low

Mon 5:37p High

Mon 11:56p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:21a High

Mon 11:57a Low

Mon 5:49p High

Tue 12:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:13a High

Mon 11:39a Low

Mon 5:41p High

Mon 11:52p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:50a High

Mon 3:49p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:51a High

Mon 12:01p Low

Mon 6:21p High

Tue 12:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:24a High

Mon 2:56p Low

Mon 9:52p High

Tue 3:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:23a High

Mon 12:50p Low

Mon 6:54p High

Tue 1:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:23a High

Mon 11:41a Low

Mon 5:54p High

Mon 11:53p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:42a High

Mon 12:06p Low

Mon 6:16p High

Tue 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:23a High

Mon 11:45a Low

Mon 5:57p High

Tue 12:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:23a High

Mon 12:48p Low

Mon 6:54p High

Tue 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. A slight chance of showers late. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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