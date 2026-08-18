Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 7:51pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:25a High

Tue 12:56p Low

Tue 7:04p High

Wed 1:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:49a High

Tue 12:30p Low

Tue 6:28p High

Wed 12:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:01a High

Tue 12:44p Low

Tue 6:40p High

Wed 12:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:53a High

Tue 12:26p Low

Tue 6:32p High

Wed 12:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:30a High

Tue 4:36p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 4:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:36a High

Tue 12:50p Low

Tue 7:15p High

Wed 1:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:04a High

Tue 3:43p Low

Tue 10:43p High

Wed 3:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:06a High

Tue 1:38p Low

Tue 7:48p High

Wed 1:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:28p Low

Tue 6:48p High

Wed 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:23a High

Tue 12:50p Low

Tue 7:08p High

Wed 12:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:32p Low

Tue 6:52p High

Wed 12:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:06a High

Tue 1:35p Low

Tue 7:46p High

Wed 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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