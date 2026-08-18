NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 18

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 18

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 7:51pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:25a		High
Tue 12:56p		Low
Tue 7:04p		High
Wed 1:11a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:49a		High
Tue 12:30p		Low
Tue 6:28p		High
Wed 12:45a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:01a		High
Tue 12:44p		Low
Tue 6:40p		High
Wed 12:59a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:53a		High
Tue 12:26p		Low
Tue 6:32p		High
Wed 12:41a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:30a		High
Tue 4:36p		Low
Tue 11:09p		High
Wed 4:51a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:36a		High
Tue 12:50p		Low
Tue 7:15p		High
Wed 1:05a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:04a		High
Tue 3:43p		Low
Tue 10:43p		High
Wed 3:58a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:06a		High
Tue 1:38p		Low
Tue 7:48p		High
Wed 1:50a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:28p		Low
Tue 6:48p		High
Wed 12:40a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:23a		High
Tue 12:50p		Low
Tue 7:08p		High
Wed 12:56a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:32p		Low
Tue 6:52p		High
Wed 12:46a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:06a		High
Tue 1:35p		Low
Tue 7:46p		High
Wed 1:51a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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