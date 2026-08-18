NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 7:51pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:25a
|High
Tue 12:56p
|Low
Tue 7:04p
|High
Wed 1:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:49a
|High
Tue 12:30p
|Low
Tue 6:28p
|High
Wed 12:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:01a
|High
Tue 12:44p
|Low
Tue 6:40p
|High
Wed 12:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:53a
|High
Tue 12:26p
|Low
Tue 6:32p
|High
Wed 12:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:30a
|High
Tue 4:36p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 4:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:36a
|High
Tue 12:50p
|Low
Tue 7:15p
|High
Wed 1:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:04a
|High
Tue 3:43p
|Low
Tue 10:43p
|High
Wed 3:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:06a
|High
Tue 1:38p
|Low
Tue 7:48p
|High
Wed 1:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:28p
|Low
Tue 6:48p
|High
Wed 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:23a
|High
Tue 12:50p
|Low
Tue 7:08p
|High
Wed 12:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:32p
|Low
Tue 6:52p
|High
Wed 12:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:06a
|High
Tue 1:35p
|Low
Tue 7:46p
|High
Wed 1:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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