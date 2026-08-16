NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 16
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:08am - 7:54pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 5:27p
|High
Sun 11:33p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:55a
|Low
Sun 4:51p
|High
Sun 11:07p
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:09a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 11:21p
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:51a
|Low
Sun 4:55p
|High
Sun 11:03p
|Low
Mon 5:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:11a
|High
Sun 3:01p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|High
Sun 11:12a
|Low
Sun 5:29p
|High
Sun 11:26p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:45a
|High
Sun 2:08p
|Low
Sun 9:06p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:41a
|High
Sun 12:04p
|Low
Sun 6:02p
|High
Mon 12:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:54a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:07p
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|High
Sun 11:22a
|Low
Sun 5:25p
|High
Sun 11:35p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:00a
|Low
Sun 5:05p
|High
Sun 11:16p
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:42a
|High
Sun 12:02p
|Low
Sun 6:04p
|High
Mon 12:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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