NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 16

Asbury Park (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:08am - 7:54pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:06a		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 5:27p		High
Sun 11:33p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:55a		Low
Sun 4:51p		High
Sun 11:07p		Low
Mon 5:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:09a		Low
Sun 5:03p		High
Sun 11:21p		Low
Mon 5:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:51a		Low
Sun 4:55p		High
Sun 11:03p		Low
Mon 5:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:11a		High
Sun 3:01p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:08a		High
Sun 11:12a		Low
Sun 5:29p		High
Sun 11:26p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:45a		High
Sun 2:08p		Low
Sun 9:06p		High
Mon 2:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:41a		High
Sun 12:04p		Low
Sun 6:02p		High
Mon 12:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:54a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 11:07p		Low
Mon 5:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:02a		High
Sun 11:22a		Low
Sun 5:25p		High
Sun 11:35p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:00a		Low
Sun 5:05p		High
Sun 11:16p		Low
Mon 5:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:42a		High
Sun 12:02p		Low
Sun 6:04p		High
Mon 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM