Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 7:54pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 5:27p High

Sun 11:33p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:55a Low

Sun 4:51p High

Sun 11:07p Low

Mon 5:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:09a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 11:21p Low

Mon 5:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:51a Low

Sun 4:55p High

Sun 11:03p Low

Mon 5:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:11a High

Sun 3:01p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:08a High

Sun 11:12a Low

Sun 5:29p High

Sun 11:26p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:45a High

Sun 2:08p Low

Sun 9:06p High

Mon 2:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:41a High

Sun 12:04p Low

Sun 6:02p High

Mon 12:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:54a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:07p Low

Mon 5:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:02a High

Sun 11:22a Low

Sun 5:25p High

Sun 11:35p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:00a Low

Sun 5:05p High

Sun 11:16p Low

Mon 5:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:42a High

Sun 12:02p Low

Sun 6:04p High

Mon 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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