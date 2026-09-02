NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|High
Wed 12:01p
|Low
Wed 6:33p
|High
Thu 12:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|High
Wed 11:35a
|Low
Wed 5:57p
|High
Thu 12:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|High
Wed 11:49a
|Low
Wed 6:09p
|High
Thu 12:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|High
Wed 11:31a
|Low
Wed 6:01p
|High
Thu 12:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:45a
|High
Wed 3:41p
|Low
Wed 10:38p
|High
Thu 4:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|High
Wed 11:56a
|Low
Wed 6:42p
|High
Thu 12:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:19a
|High
Wed 2:48p
|Low
Wed 10:12p
|High
Thu 3:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:17a
|High
Wed 1:01p
|Low
Wed 7:20p
|High
Thu 1:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 11:38a
|Low
Wed 6:11p
|High
Thu 12:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|High
Wed 12:15p
|Low
Wed 6:37p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|High
Wed 11:47a
|Low
Wed 6:14p
|High
Thu 12:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:23a
|High
Wed 12:52p
|Low
Wed 7:07p
|High
Thu 1:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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