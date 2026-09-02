NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Yellow flag flies in Seaside Heights (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature75° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:29pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:40a		High
Wed 12:01p		Low
Wed 6:33p		High
Thu 12:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:04a		High
Wed 11:35a		Low
Wed 5:57p		High
Thu 12:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:16a		High
Wed 11:49a		Low
Wed 6:09p		High
Thu 12:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:08a		High
Wed 11:31a		Low
Wed 6:01p		High
Thu 12:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:45a		High
Wed 3:41p		Low
Wed 10:38p		High
Thu 4:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:37a		High
Wed 11:56a		Low
Wed 6:42p		High
Thu 12:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:19a		High
Wed 2:48p		Low
Wed 10:12p		High
Thu 3:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:17a		High
Wed 1:01p		Low
Wed 7:20p		High
Thu 1:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:15a		High
Wed 11:38a		Low
Wed 6:11p		High
Thu 12:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:43a		High
Wed 12:15p		Low
Wed 6:37p		High
Thu 12:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:23a		High
Wed 11:47a		Low
Wed 6:14p		High
Thu 12:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:23a		High
Wed 12:52p		Low
Wed 7:07p		High
Thu 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane

No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.

Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM