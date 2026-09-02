Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 75° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:29pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:40a High

Wed 12:01p Low

Wed 6:33p High

Thu 12:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:04a High

Wed 11:35a Low

Wed 5:57p High

Thu 12:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:16a High

Wed 11:49a Low

Wed 6:09p High

Thu 12:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:08a High

Wed 11:31a Low

Wed 6:01p High

Thu 12:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:45a High

Wed 3:41p Low

Wed 10:38p High

Thu 4:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:37a High

Wed 11:56a Low

Wed 6:42p High

Thu 12:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:19a High

Wed 2:48p Low

Wed 10:12p High

Thu 3:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:17a High

Wed 1:01p Low

Wed 7:20p High

Thu 1:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 11:38a Low

Wed 6:11p High

Thu 12:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:43a High

Wed 12:15p Low

Wed 6:37p High

Thu 12:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:23a High

Wed 11:47a Low

Wed 6:14p High

Thu 12:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:23a High

Wed 12:52p Low

Wed 7:07p High

Thu 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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