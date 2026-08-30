NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:45a
|Low
Sun 4:12p
|High
Sun 10:01p
|Low
Mon 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:19a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 9:35p
|Low
Mon 3:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:33a
|Low
Sun 3:48p
|High
Sun 9:49p
|Low
Mon 4:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:15a
|Low
Sun 3:40p
|High
Sun 9:31p
|Low
Mon 3:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:56a
|High
Sun 1:25p
|Low
Sun 8:17p
|High
Mon 1:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:39a
|Low
Sun 4:04p
|High
Sun 9:57p
|Low
Mon 4:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:30a
|High
Sun 12:32p
|Low
Sun 7:51p
|High
Mon 12:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:43a
|Low
Sun 4:41p
|High
Sun 10:56p
|Low
Mon 4:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:27a
|Low
Sun 3:34p
|High
Sun 9:43p
|Low
Mon 3:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 4:01p
|High
Sun 10:21p
|Low
Mon 4:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:34a
|Low
Sun 3:42p
|High
Sun 9:51p
|Low
Mon 4:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:38a
|Low
Sun 4:38p
|High
Sun 10:58p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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