NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 30

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 30

Campers at the southern end of Island Beach State Park (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:34pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:45a		Low
Sun 4:12p		High
Sun 10:01p		Low
Mon 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:19a		Low
Sun 3:36p		High
Sun 9:35p		Low
Mon 3:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:33a		Low
Sun 3:48p		High
Sun 9:49p		Low
Mon 4:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:15a		Low
Sun 3:40p		High
Sun 9:31p		Low
Mon 3:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:56a		High
Sun 1:25p		Low
Sun 8:17p		High
Mon 1:41a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:39a		Low
Sun 4:04p		High
Sun 9:57p		Low
Mon 4:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:30a		High
Sun 12:32p		Low
Sun 7:51p		High
Mon 12:48a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:43a		Low
Sun 4:41p		High
Sun 10:56p		Low
Mon 4:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:27a		Low
Sun 3:34p		High
Sun 9:43p		Low
Mon 3:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 4:01p		High
Sun 10:21p		Low
Mon 4:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:34a		Low
Sun 3:42p		High
Sun 9:51p		Low
Mon 4:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:38a		Low
Sun 4:38p		High
Sun 10:58p		Low
Mon 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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