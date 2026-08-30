Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:34pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:45a Low

Sun 4:12p High

Sun 10:01p Low

Mon 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:19a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 9:35p Low

Mon 3:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:33a Low

Sun 3:48p High

Sun 9:49p Low

Mon 4:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:15a Low

Sun 3:40p High

Sun 9:31p Low

Mon 3:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:56a High

Sun 1:25p Low

Sun 8:17p High

Mon 1:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:39a Low

Sun 4:04p High

Sun 9:57p Low

Mon 4:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:30a High

Sun 12:32p Low

Sun 7:51p High

Mon 12:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:43a Low

Sun 4:41p High

Sun 10:56p Low

Mon 4:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:27a Low

Sun 3:34p High

Sun 9:43p Low

Mon 3:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 4:01p High

Sun 10:21p Low

Mon 4:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:34a Low

Sun 3:42p High

Sun 9:51p Low

Mon 4:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:38a Low

Sun 4:38p High

Sun 10:58p Low

Mon 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022 Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba