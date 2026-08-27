Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:59a Low

Thu 2:05p High

Thu 8:10p Low

Fri 2:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:33a Low

Thu 1:29p High

Thu 7:44p Low

Fri 2:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:47a Low

Thu 1:41p High

Thu 7:58p Low

Fri 2:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:33p High

Thu 7:40p Low

Fri 2:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:03a High

Thu 11:39a Low

Thu 6:10p High

Thu 11:50p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:58p High

Thu 8:01p Low

Fri 2:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:37a High

Thu 10:46a Low

Thu 5:44p High

Thu 10:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:43a Low

Thu 2:31p High

Thu 8:58p Low

Fri 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:39a Low

Thu 1:34p High

Thu 7:53p Low

Fri 2:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:04a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 8:29p Low

Fri 2:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:42a Low

Thu 1:41p High

Thu 8:00p Low

Fri 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:43a Low

Thu 2:34p High

Thu 9:02p Low

Fri 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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