NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 27

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:59a		Low
Thu 2:05p		High
Thu 8:10p		Low
Fri 2:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:33a		Low
Thu 1:29p		High
Thu 7:44p		Low
Fri 2:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:47a		Low
Thu 1:41p		High
Thu 7:58p		Low
Fri 2:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:33p		High
Thu 7:40p		Low
Fri 2:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:03a		High
Thu 11:39a		Low
Thu 6:10p		High
Thu 11:50p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:58p		High
Thu 8:01p		Low
Fri 2:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:37a		High
Thu 10:46a		Low
Thu 5:44p		High
Thu 10:57p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:43a		Low
Thu 2:31p		High
Thu 8:58p		Low
Fri 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:39a		Low
Thu 1:34p		High
Thu 7:53p		Low
Fri 2:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:04a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 8:29p		Low
Fri 2:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:42a		Low
Thu 1:41p		High
Thu 8:00p		Low
Fri 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:43a		Low
Thu 2:34p		High
Thu 9:02p		Low
Fri 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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