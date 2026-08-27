NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:59a
|Low
Thu 2:05p
|High
Thu 8:10p
|Low
Fri 2:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:33a
|Low
Thu 1:29p
|High
Thu 7:44p
|Low
Fri 2:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:47a
|Low
Thu 1:41p
|High
Thu 7:58p
|Low
Fri 2:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:33p
|High
Thu 7:40p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:03a
|High
Thu 11:39a
|Low
Thu 6:10p
|High
Thu 11:50p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:58p
|High
Thu 8:01p
|Low
Fri 2:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:37a
|High
Thu 10:46a
|Low
Thu 5:44p
|High
Thu 10:57p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:43a
|Low
Thu 2:31p
|High
Thu 8:58p
|Low
Fri 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:39a
|Low
Thu 1:34p
|High
Thu 7:53p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:04a
|Low
Thu 1:56p
|High
Thu 8:29p
|Low
Fri 2:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:42a
|Low
Thu 1:41p
|High
Thu 8:00p
|Low
Fri 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:43a
|Low
Thu 2:34p
|High
Thu 9:02p
|Low
Fri 3:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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