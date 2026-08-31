NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
5 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:24a
|Low
Mon 4:54p
|High
Mon 10:44p
|Low
Tue 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:58a
|Low
Mon 4:18p
|High
Mon 10:18p
|Low
Tue 4:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:12a
|Low
Mon 4:30p
|High
Mon 10:32p
|Low
Tue 4:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:54a
|Low
Mon 4:22p
|High
Mon 10:14p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:30a
|High
Mon 2:04p
|Low
Mon 8:59p
|High
Tue 2:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:19a
|Low
Mon 4:50p
|High
Mon 10:40p
|Low
Tue 4:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:04a
|High
Mon 1:11p
|Low
Mon 8:33p
|High
Tue 1:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 11:25a
|Low
Mon 5:29p
|High
Mon 11:39p
|Low
Tue 5:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:05a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:24p
|Low
Tue 4:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:43a
|Low
Mon 4:47p
|High
Mon 11:00p
|Low
Tue 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 4:26p
|High
Mon 10:31p
|Low
Tue 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 11:19a
|Low
Mon 5:23p
|High
Mon 11:39p
|Low
Tue 5:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms this evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms late.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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