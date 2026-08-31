NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 31

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 31

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
5 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:22am - 7:32pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:24a		Low
Mon 4:54p		High
Mon 10:44p		Low
Tue 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:58a		Low
Mon 4:18p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 4:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:12a		Low
Mon 4:30p		High
Mon 10:32p		Low
Tue 4:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:54a		Low
Mon 4:22p		High
Mon 10:14p		Low
Tue 4:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:30a		High
Mon 2:04p		Low
Mon 8:59p		High
Tue 2:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:19a		Low
Mon 4:50p		High
Mon 10:40p		Low
Tue 4:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:04a		High
Mon 1:11p		Low
Mon 8:33p		High
Tue 1:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 11:25a		Low
Mon 5:29p		High
Mon 11:39p		Low
Tue 5:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:05a		Low
Mon 4:19p		High
Mon 10:24p		Low
Tue 4:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:43a		Low
Mon 4:47p		High
Mon 11:00p		Low
Tue 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 4:26p		High
Mon 10:31p		Low
Tue 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 11:19a		Low
Mon 5:23p		High
Mon 11:39p		Low
Tue 5:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms this evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms late.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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