Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

5 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:32pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:24a Low

Mon 4:54p High

Mon 10:44p Low

Tue 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:58a Low

Mon 4:18p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 4:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:12a Low

Mon 4:30p High

Mon 10:32p Low

Tue 4:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:54a Low

Mon 4:22p High

Mon 10:14p Low

Tue 4:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:30a High

Mon 2:04p Low

Mon 8:59p High

Tue 2:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:19a Low

Mon 4:50p High

Mon 10:40p Low

Tue 4:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:04a High

Mon 1:11p Low

Mon 8:33p High

Tue 1:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 11:25a Low

Mon 5:29p High

Mon 11:39p Low

Tue 5:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:05a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:24p Low

Tue 4:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:43a Low

Mon 4:47p High

Mon 11:00p Low

Tue 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 4:26p High

Mon 10:31p Low

Tue 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 11:19a Low

Mon 5:23p High

Mon 11:39p Low

Tue 5:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms this evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms late.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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