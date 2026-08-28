NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:19am - 7:37pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:34a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 8:46p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:08a
|Low
Fri 2:13p
|High
Fri 8:20p
|Low
Sat 2:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:22a
|Low
Fri 2:25p
|High
Fri 8:34p
|Low
Sat 2:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:04a
|Low
Fri 2:17p
|High
Fri 8:16p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:43a
|High
Fri 12:14p
|Low
Fri 6:54p
|High
Sat 12:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:26a
|Low
Fri 2:40p
|High
Fri 8:39p
|Low
Sat 3:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 11:21a
|Low
Fri 6:28p
|High
Fri 11:33p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:23a
|Low
Fri 3:14p
|High
Fri 9:37p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:16a
|Low
Fri 2:14p
|High
Fri 8:30p
|Low
Sat 2:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:45a
|Low
Fri 2:38p
|High
Fri 9:07p
|Low
Sat 3:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:19a
|Low
Fri 2:21p
|High
Fri 8:36p
|Low
Sat 2:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:22a
|Low
Fri 3:15p
|High
Fri 9:40p
|Low
Sat 3:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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