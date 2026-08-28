Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:37pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:34a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 8:46p Low

Sat 3:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:08a Low

Fri 2:13p High

Fri 8:20p Low

Sat 2:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:22a Low

Fri 2:25p High

Fri 8:34p Low

Sat 2:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:04a Low

Fri 2:17p High

Fri 8:16p Low

Sat 2:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:43a High

Fri 12:14p Low

Fri 6:54p High

Sat 12:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:26a Low

Fri 2:40p High

Fri 8:39p Low

Sat 3:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 11:21a Low

Fri 6:28p High

Fri 11:33p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:23a Low

Fri 3:14p High

Fri 9:37p Low

Sat 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:16a Low

Fri 2:14p High

Fri 8:30p Low

Sat 2:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:45a Low

Fri 2:38p High

Fri 9:07p Low

Sat 3:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:19a Low

Fri 2:21p High

Fri 8:36p Low

Sat 2:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:22a Low

Fri 3:15p High

Fri 9:40p Low

Sat 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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