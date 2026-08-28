NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 28

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 28

Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:37pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:34a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 8:46p		Low
Sat 3:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:08a		Low
Fri 2:13p		High
Fri 8:20p		Low
Sat 2:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:22a		Low
Fri 2:25p		High
Fri 8:34p		Low
Sat 2:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:04a		Low
Fri 2:17p		High
Fri 8:16p		Low
Sat 2:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:43a		High
Fri 12:14p		Low
Fri 6:54p		High
Sat 12:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:26a		Low
Fri 2:40p		High
Fri 8:39p		Low
Sat 3:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 11:21a		Low
Fri 6:28p		High
Fri 11:33p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:23a		Low
Fri 3:14p		High
Fri 9:37p		Low
Sat 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:16a		Low
Fri 2:14p		High
Fri 8:30p		Low
Sat 2:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:45a		Low
Fri 2:38p		High
Fri 9:07p		Low
Sat 3:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:19a		Low
Fri 2:21p		High
Fri 8:36p		Low
Sat 2:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:22a		Low
Fri 3:15p		High
Fri 9:40p		Low
Sat 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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