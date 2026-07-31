☑️ A man fleeing ICE agents was hit by a vehicle in Point Pleasant Beach Friday

☑️ Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries

☑️An assemblyman blamed Gov. Mikie Sherrill's sanctuary policies

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A man who officials said was running from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Friday morning was struck by a vehicle at the Jersey Shore.

Point Pleasant Beach Police Department Chief Robert J. Kowalewski said the man was struck on Route 35 near the west side train station platform just after 9 a.m. An investigation found that the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was fleeing from two ICE agents trying to apprehend him.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Kowalewski.

Kowalewski said that his department had no part in the apprehension until the crash.

ALSO READ: Two more crashes in Barnegat Bay

NJ legislators vote on three immigrations measures (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook) NJ legislators vote on three immigrations measures (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook)

Assemblyman links Point Pleasant Beach incident to New Jersey sanctuary policies

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, made the incident a forum on Gov. Mikie Sherrill's sanctuary policies and immigration.

"Governor Sherrill’s sanctuary policies may fill your pockets with taxpayer dollars, but they won’t keep you from ultimately getting deported. Do the smart thing, take the $2,600 offer and free plane ticket and self-deport now. Enough is enough," Kanitra said, referring to ICE's standing self deportation offer.

ICE did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment and more information about the victim.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom