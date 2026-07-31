🚨Two waterway crashes injured two people on Friday

🚨A boating collision and a jet ski crash both required medical choppers

🚨Friday's incidents came after 3 people died in separate boating crashes this month

BARNEGAT LIGHT — More tragedy in the water off New Jersey with two more incidents on Friday.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West said two recreational vessels with four people on board collided in Barnegat Bay about 10 miles east of Barnegat Light around 11:20 a.m. One person suffered an arm and head injury and was airlifted by the Coast Guard to Atlantic City Mainland Hospital, West said.

Both vessels were towed back to Long Key Marina in Waretown, West said.

News 12 reporter Jim Murdoch was first to report on the collision.

In another incident, law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 that a jet ski collided with "something" in Barnegat Bay off Point Pleasant Beach Friday morning. A teen riding with his father was airlifted to a hospital, officials said.

The ocean was relatively quiet on Friday with winds from the west at less than 10 mph and waves 1 to 3 feet, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

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Barnegat Lighthouse State Park (NJ DEP) Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Three people died in earlier crashes this month

Mya Bella Golabek, 9, and Sigmund "Siggy" Paul Golabek, 7, were on board a 30-foot Tidewater Custom that crashed into an Intercoastal Waterway channel marker early in the evening of July 19, according to New Jersey State Police. The boat was steered by their grandfather, Stephen Schneider, 63, of the Bayville section of Berkeley. Their grandmother was also aboard.

In a crash on July 25, a 32-foot Boston Whaler carrying five people struck a channel marker in the bay. Michael T. Bereheiko, 26, of Green Brook, was pronounced dead at a hospital, State Police said.

State Police have not disclosed any additional details about either crash.

These are breaking stories. Check back for additional details.

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