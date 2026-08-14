🚨An 18-year-old Brick Memorial High School student died in a single-vehicle crash

🚨A GoFundMe identified the victim as Joshua Guarino, the only person in the vehicle

🚨His death comes months after Brick Memorial freshman Jackson Mueller was killed

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County high school has lost its second student to a vehicle accident this year.

Wall Township police say an 18-year-old from Brick died following a single-vehicle crash in a wooded area of Squankum Allenwood Road early Thursday morning.

The driver lost control and went off the road around 5:35 a.m., causing “extensive damage” to his vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the teen was the only person in the car, a Honda Civic.

GoFundMe identifies victim as Brick Memorial student

A GoFundMe campaign has identified the victim as Joshua Guarino, a student at Brick Memorial High School.

"Joshua was an adventurous, caring, and bright young man who brought so much light into the lives of those around him. He will always be remembered for his warmth, his smile, and the love he shared with his family and friends," campaign creator Gabrielle Masucci wrote.

Jackson Mueller, left, and flowers left on Lanes Mill Road in Brick near crash scene Wed., May 20, 2026 (chrissie ari via GoFund Me, Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media) Jackson Mueller, left, and flowers left on Lanes Mill Road in Brick near crash scene Wed., May 20, 2026

Brick Memorial High School freshman Jackson Mueller was riding his bicycle to school when he was struck and killed by a speeding BMW on Tuesday, May 19, just before 7 a.m., at the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Avenue, officials said.

A juvenile was taken into custody and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

Jen Ursillo contributed to this report.

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