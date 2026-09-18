🚨A man was fatally shot at a Toms River Wawa Friday morning

🚨The shooting happened on Route 37 near Garfield Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

🚨Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward

TOMS RIVER — An argument in the parking lot of a Jersey Shore Wawa led to a man being fatally shot on Friday morning,

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the Wawa on Route 37 westbound at Garfield Avenue. The prosecutor said it is an "active and ongoing investigation" and did not disclose details about the shooting or the identities of anyone involved.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned two males were arguing when one of them shot the other in the head. He was taken via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was pronounced dead.

The Lakewood Scoop which was first to report on the incident, said the other man left the parking lot in a blue Acura sedan. The shots were fired from the sedan, according to Jersey Shore Online.

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Police response to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa store on Route 37 west at Garfield Avenue in Toms RIver Fri., Sept. 18, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) Police response to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa store on Route 37 west at Garfield Avenue in Toms RIver Fri., Sept. 18, 2026

Witnesses sought after deadly Toms River shooting

News 12's Jim Murdoch reported the victim was sitting inside a truck when he was shot.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

The Toms River Regional School District in a message to parents said that all schools are safe and schools will be on a regular schedule.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

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