🔥Brian Flanagan, 47, of Manchester, was struck by an SUV in a Turnpike work zone

🔥The fire company he led remembered him as a loving husband, father and friend

🔥The driver faces aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County town is mourning the sudden death of its fire chief, who was struck by a driver police say was under the influence of alcohol and killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

Brian Flanagan, 47, of Manchester, was part of a roadway striping crew working in the southbound outer lanes near Exit 10 (Route 287) in Edison when he was struck by a GMC SUV that entered the work zone just before 4 a.m., State Police said.

Flanagan was the chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company of Manchester.

"Brian was not only our Chief, but a loving husband, father, uncle, friend, and brother to our fire company family. His loss leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled," the fire company posted on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss."

Manchester Township is served by four fire companies, each with its own chief.

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Driver faces aggravated manslaughter charge

State Police charged the driver of the GMC, Anthony Bernardi, 40, of Edison, with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide.

Bernardi did not immediately stop after the crash but was tracked down by troopers and some detective work.

Other workers identified a partial license plate and a tractor trailer dash cam captured the crash on video, according to the affidavit in the case. Investigators were able to match parts of the truck that were left behind with the serial number of the truck and went to Bernardi's home where they found the damaged GMC.

Bernardi appeared to be under the influence with bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath. He told investigators he had been drinking before the crash and admitted to being "involved."

State police also charged Bernardi with a second-degree charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in fatal injuries. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

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