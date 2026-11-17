🚨An Elizabeth man faces a first-degree murder charge in the October shooting.

🚨Five people were injured, including a 26-year-old Edison man who later died.

🚨The victims were friends and relatives of the man being honored at the vigil

ELIZABETH — First-degree murder charges have been filed against the man prosecutors say fired into a crowd during a candlelight vigil in October.

The crowd was gathered in front of the Oakwood Plaza apartment building at the intersection of Elmwood Place and Irvington Avenue in Elizabeth around 9:30 p.m., according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Five people were injured, including Steve Scott, 26, of Edison, who later died.

The group was honoring Jamile Robbins, who was shot on Oct. 25, 2019 at the same location. Family members told News 12 that the victims of the recent shooting were friends and relatives of Robbins.

Travon Holmes, 29, of Elizabeth, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of first-degree attempted murder. Court records show Holmes is represented by a public defender.

Daniel did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 908-654-TIPS (8477).

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