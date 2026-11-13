🔴NWS investigators will examine possible tornado damage in Chesterfield.

🔴Golf-ball-sized hail and lightning-related fires were reported across New Jersey.

🔴A cargo ship also struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during Thursday's storms.

A National Weather Service survey team will head to Chesterfield in Burlington County on Friday to investigate damage from Thursday's powerful thunderstorms and determine whether a tornado touched down.

The storms came in hot and fast as they arrived in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, bringing two inches of rain in some areas, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

There were three areas of tornadic rotation on radar: one just off the coast of Sandy Hook, one that moved from Delaware into Salem County, and the most significant, which likely touched down around Chesterfield in Burlington County.

A tornado in New Castle County, Delaware, has already been confirmed, with a survey team headed there Friday as well.

"If any of those touched down, it would be New Jersey's first November tornado since 2019," Zarrow said. "I always say that fall can be a volatile season, and Thursday proved just that."

Collapsed barn and garage could be signs of tornado damage

A barn and garage collapsed in Chesterfield around 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The damage occurred in the area where a survey team will investigate Friday.

Large hail also fell, with some stones as big as golf balls. Nearly two inches of hail fell in Ocean Township in Monmouth County, and hail measuring an inch fell in Howell, Jackson, Avon-by-the-Sea and Wrightstown, according to the National Weather Service.

As quickly as the storms arrived, they moved on. Bright sunshine before and after the storms helped destabilize the atmosphere and contribute to stronger, more violent weather.

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Firefighters at Red Bank Volvo Thur., Nov. 13, 2026 (Red Bank Fire Department) Firefighters at Red Bank Volvo Thur., Nov. 13, 2026

Lightning blamed for fires at New Jersey businesses and library

Lightning strikes are also being blamed for fires at Red Bank Volvo in Red Bank and the Cranbury Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures posted by the Red Bank Fire Department show damage in the dealership's showroom. Fire officials told Red Bank Green that the call for the fire came in just before noon, with smoke coming from the garage. No injuries were reported.

A possible lightning strike is being blamed for damage to the roof of the Cranbury Public Library, but the fire did not reach inside, according to Cranbury Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Smith.

The roof should be repaired Friday. There was also some water damage to the floor.

The library will be closed Friday, according to its website.

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Hail that fell during thunderstorms in Maple Shade Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 (Kristin Ketchell) Hail that fell during thunderstorms in Maple Shade Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026

Cargo ship strikes Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during storms

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge was struck by a cargo ship during the storms early Thursday afternoon, leaving it unable to close.

The drawbridge was open for ships to pass through at the time of the collision, around 1:15 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. It remained open afterward because another vessel needed to pass through and eventually came back down.

The bridge reopened to traffic with a lane closure Thursday evening, the Burlington County Bridge Commission Police Department said. It has since fully reopened to traffic.

Storm clouds in Mercer County as seen from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township (Atlantic) Thurs., Nov. 12, 2026 (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) Storm clouds in Mercer County as seen from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township (Atlantic) Thurs., Nov. 12, 2026

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