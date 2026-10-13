⚠️Six Flags Great Adventure has temporarily closed its Nitro roller coaster

⚠️The closure follows a fatal incident involving a coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia

⚠️Eight other coasters at Six Flags parks have also been temporarily closed

JACKSON — The Nitro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure has been temporarily closed following a fatal incident at a sister park in Georgia.

A man fell to his death from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta, according to the initial report. The Cobb County Police Department has not confirmed how the man died. No information has been released about the condition of several others who were hurt.

Authorities and Six Flags did not identify the ride associated with the man's death, but local TV stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath roller coaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park Monday. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected," Six Flags said in a statement.

A roller coaster is shown at Six Flags over Georgia on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 in Austell, Ga. (AP Photo/Emilie Megnien) A roller coaster is shown at Six Flags over Georgia on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 in Austell, Ga

Why Six Flags closed Nitro in New Jersey

Six Flags Great Adventure temporarily closed Nitro "out of an abundance of caution" because of its similarity to the Goliath ride.

Both are manufactured by the Swiss firm Bolliger & Mabillard as part of its "Hyper Coaster" line.

They are both steel roller coasters that stand more than 200 feet tall and have identical ride dynamics and safety restraint systems. According to the Six Flags Great Adventure website, Nitro, which opened in 2001, can reach speeds of 80 mph.

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Sign at entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure on Route 539 in Jackson Sign at entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure on Route 539 in Jackson

Eight other roller coasters are temporarily closed

The other coasters temporarily closed by Six Flags are:

Six Flags Great America — Raging Bull

Six Flags Magic Mountain — Goliath

Canada's Wonderland — Leviathan and Behemoth

Carowinds — Fury 325 and Thunder Striker

Kings Island — Orion and Diamondback

The rides at Six Flags Great Adventure are currently open during its annual Fright Fest, which runs through Nov. 1.

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