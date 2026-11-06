⚠️ Toms River police say six people were arrested Oct. 19 after a nine-month massage parlor investigation.

❗ Police say detectives seized nearly $116,000 in cash and two vehicles from four parlors and a Fort Lee home.

❓ Police have not released the names of those arrested or which massage parlors were searched.

TOMS RIVER — A nine-month investigation has uncovered a lucrative money laundering and prostitution ring run through Ocean County massage parlors, according to police.

Six people were arrested on Oct. 19 to wrap up "Operation Lucky Kitty," Toms River police said. Officials have not released their identities, but said they face a range of charges, including money laundering, promoting prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution, and obstruction.

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Toms River police headquarters (Google Maps) Toms River police headquarters (Google Maps)

Police seized nearly $116,000 and two vehicles in searches of 4 parlors

The probe began after a tip about a single massage parlor.

Detectives searched four local massage parlors and a Fort Lee home last month. They seized nearly $116,000 in cash and two vehicles used in the scheme, police said. Authorities have not identified which massage parlors are accused of being part of the ring.

Human trafficking survivors were also rescued, police said. They're receiving help from Covenant House New Jersey.

Help is available If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call NJ Human Trafficking Hotline at 855.END.NJ.HT (855-363-6548) or click here to text Covenant House NJ.

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13 NJ men and women accused in human trafficking, prostitution ring New Jersey authorities arrested the following residents on charges for their accused roles in a human trafficking ring that operated in Central and South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt