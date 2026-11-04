🚗 A road rage confrontation between a Tesla driver and a bicyclist erupted in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

🔪 Police say the bicyclist pulled a knife and lunged at the driver through an open car window.

🚔 William Greene, 56, was arrested and faces aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An arrest was made in a Gloucester County township following a road rage incident that involved a car, a bicycle, and a knife.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, just before 11 a.m., officers from the Washington Township Police Department responded to Wilson and Bryant Roads for a report of a motor vehicle and bicycle crash.

ALSO READ: Ocean County woman admits sending disturbing images of juveniles

Police quickly learned that the incident involved a road rage confrontation between the bicyclist and the Tesla driver.

According to the driver, the bicyclist, later identified as William H. Greene, 56, of Washington Township, threw an object at the side of his car. The driver told police he stopped, rolled down his window, and confronted him.

Washington Township road rage confrontation turns violent

Greene reportedly became aggressive and shouted profanities as he approached the driver’s side of the Tesla.

That’s when he pulled out a knife and lunged toward the driver through an open window, police said.

Fearing for his safety, the Tesla driver tried to get away, but in his attempt to escape, he struck the bicycle, causing the bicyclist to fall to the ground.

Witnesses confirmed to police that they saw the bicyclist approach the vehicle, spit on it, and engage in a heated confrontation before the driver sped off.

A silver pocketknife matching the description provided by the Tesla driver was found, police said.

Bicyclist faces aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges

Greene was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault (a disorderly persons offense), and third-degree terroristic threats/threat to commit a crime.

Greene was taken to the Salem County Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department at 856-589-0330.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom