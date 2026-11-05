S. Jersey 3-year-old shoots himself in the face while parents slept; father charged
🚨 A Bridgeton father faces charges after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the face.
🔴 Police say the gun was stored in a bag on the floor and belonged to the child's father.
🔴 The toddler is in critical but stable condition. His father faces a second-degree child endangerment charge.
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County father has been charged after his toddler son accidentally shot himself in the face in the middle of the night.
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, just before 3 a.m., Bridgeton police were called to an apartment at 2 East Avenue following a report that a 3-year-old boy had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
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The child’s parents were asleep in a bedroom when the sound of the gunshot woke them up. That's when they found the little boy with a gunshot wound to his face.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself with father's gun
Officers determined that the firearm, which had been stored in a bag on the floor, belonged to the child’s father, 32-year-old Moses Anthony Molina Sr.
According to the affidavit, police found a black handgun on the bedroom floor along with a spent shell casing and a small blood stain next to the gun.
The child sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.
Molina admitted to leaving three firearms unattended and unsecured in the bedroom. He was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Bridgeton boy in critical but stable condition
The toddler is in critical but stable condition, Webb-McRae said.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
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