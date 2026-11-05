⚠️ Corey Hipscher, 55, of Lodi was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison.

❗ Prosecutors say he met an 11-year-old girl online in 2020 and later sexually abused her in New Jersey.

➡️ Hipscher is a registered sex offender in Florida, where he previously served prison time.

LODI — A Bergen County man who once told a Florida judge he wasn’t a child molester was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography offenses, in a case where prosecutors say he sexually abused a girl he met online.

Corey Hipscher, 55, of Lodi learned his fate in Newark federal court on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The sentence also includes 15 years of supervised release.

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Hipscher previously pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of CSAM in this case.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Hipscher's defense counsel for comment.

Corey Hipscher (Florida Department of Law Enforcement/Canva) Corey Hipscher (Florida Department of Law Enforcement/Canva)

Prosecutors say he met an 11-year-old online in 2020, then contacted her mother

Hipscher met an 11-year-old girl online in 2020, according to federal prosecutors. The girl lived in another country with her brother, younger sister, and mother.

Investigators said Hipscher manipulated the girl into sending him explicit images and videos of herself.

Then, Hipscher found the girl's mother on another social media platform. Prosecutors said he contacted the woman and started a romantic relationship with her, while continuing to message her daughter.

Hipscher spent two years convincing the woman to travel internationally to visit him in New Jersey, prosecutors said. In September 2022, the woman and her children traveled from their home country to New Jersey.

During the visit, the woman's two young daughters went to Hipscher's apartment without their mother. They were 13 and 9 years old. Hipscher sexually abused the older daughter, whom he met online, and took sexually explicit photos of both sisters, according to prosecutors.

The family returned to their home country, but then returned to Lodi in August 2023. That month, the Lodi police received a report that the older sister had been abused and Hipscher was arrested.

Florida record: a 2002 case, a 2012 acquittal and a probation violation

It's not the first time Hipscher has been sentenced to time behind bars. Hipscher lived in Florida before he moved to Bergen County in 2018.

In 2002, Hipscher was charged with false imprisonment and sexual battery of a victim older than 12, according to Florida's sex offender registry. NBC 6 Miami reported that the victim was his girlfriend.

As part of his probation, Hipscher was not allowed to have contact with children.

Then, in 2009, Hipscher faced another round of accusations. Three girls — ages 7, 8, and 10 — said that Hipscher had molested them at a Florida waterpark where he worked.

A jury found him not guilty of the charges in 2012, though prosecutors said they and the court "absolutely" believed the girls, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. Despite the acquittal, a Florida judge found that Hipscher violated his probation by having contact with children.

Local news reports said that for 80 minutes straight, Hipscher begged the judge at sentencing for leniency.

“I am not a child molester,” Hipscher reportedly said to the judge.

The judge sentenced Hipscher to 15 years in prison for violating his probation, though he was later released after serving less time.

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