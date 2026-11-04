⚖️ A Newark woman was convicted of shooting two siblings during a robbery.

🔴 The victims were seriously wounded in the February 2025 attack.

➡️ Tia Roulhac faces up to 20 years in prison for each first-degree offense.

NEWARK — A 43-year-old city woman has been found guilty of shooting and trying to kill an adult sister and brother during an armed robbery last year.

After just two hours of deliberations on Oct. 29, a jury convicted Tia Roulhac of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Roulhac, a Newark resident, was also convicted of third-degree possession of a firearm weapon without a serial number and fourth-degree counts of possession of hollow nose bullets, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

The jarring weekday morning crime left a 41-year-old woman and her 39-year-old brother, both of Newark, with serious gunshot wounds.

Read More: Washington Township bicyclist charged in knife road rage attack

Newark corner of South 17th Street and 19th Avenue (Google Maps) Newark corner of South 17th Street and 19th Avenue (Google Maps)

Siblings were targeted during morning drive

Just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2025, Comfort Kollie and Moses Kromah were driving in a Toyota RAV4 near the intersection of South 17th Street and 19th Avenue.

They were cut off by a Ford F150 pickup truck, from which Roulhac got out with a ghost gun in-hand and approached the driver’s side while pointing the weapon at the siblings.

Roulhac demanded Kromah’s jacket, which he handed over.

(Getty Stock/greenleaf123) Courtroom

After stealing jacket, Roulhac still shot victims

Still, Roulhac fired two shots at the victims. One bullet hit Kromah in the neck, while the other hit Kollie in the chest.

Roulhac took off, but later returned to the 400 block of South 17th Street. There, prosecutors said she accidentally shot herself in the groin with the same gun.

The weapon was left stashed outside a local home, where police later recovered it.

Both victims and Roulhac were treated for their injuries at University Hospital.

Roulhac faces decades in prison

Roulhac faces up to 20 years in state prison for each first-degree offense, at sentencing on Jan. 15, 2027.

“This verdict brings a dangerous offender to justice and sends a clear message that those who commit violent crimes will be held fully accountable,” Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Cara Brady said following the jury’s return of the verdict.

“We thank the victims for their courage and hope it brings them some measure of peace,” Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Ventola said, adding “Justice was done in this case.”

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