🚨Rutgers police reported 3 separate incidents on or near the New Brunswick campus

🚨A reported sexual assault happened aboard a crowded campus bus early Saturday

🚨Two aggravated assaults were reported near College Avenue early Sunday

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers police reported a sexual assault and two aggravated assaults on or near the New Brunswick campus over the weekend, including an incident aboard a crowded university bus.

The sexual assault happened early Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. aboard a crowded Rutgers First Transit bus traveling between the College Avenue and Livingston Avenue campuses, police said. The victim, who was affiliated with the school, reported “repeated and unwanted sexual contact,” including touching of their body by an unknown male, according to police. The man exited the bus.

The individual was described as a white male approximately 17 to 23 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build, short black hair, facial hair and a scar above his left eye. He was wearing blue jeans, an open plaid button-down shirt over a red Spider-Man undershirt, a black jacket and white sneakers.

Two aggravated assaults reported near College Avenue

Two separate aggravated assaults were reported early Sunday morning near the College Avenue campus.

In one case, the victim was struck with “closed fists and an edged object” between midnight and 1:30 a.m. while walking along Stone Street after a “verbal exchange” with a group of men, according to Rutgers police. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, and the group ran toward College Avenue.

In the second incident, a confrontation at the Chi Phi fraternity on College Avenue led to the victim being punched with a closed fist, according to police.

The victims in the two assault cases were treated at hospitals. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Rutgers police asked anyone with information about any of the three incidents to call 848-932-8025.

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