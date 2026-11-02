⚠️ Prosecutors charge an 80-year-old doctor with sexually assaulting three patients at his Mount Laurel office.

❗ Investigators say the accusations involve appointments between December 2024 and March 2025.

➡️ None of the announced accusations involve his Melrose Park, Pa., office.

MOUNT LAUREL — A gynecologist who has practiced in Burlington County for decades is now accused of sexually assaulting three patients during appointments.

Jerome Check, 80, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. The reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist was arrested in September and released, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

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Investigators said two patients thought their visits would only be informational, and only underwent invasive exams after Check said it was necessary.

Prosecutors said the assaults happened between December 2024 and March 2025 during appointments at his Mount Laurel office. Check also has an office in Melrose Park, Pennsylvania, where he lives, but none of the announced accusations are connected to that office.

Jerome Check (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Jerome Check (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

His institute celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this year

Both offices are part of the Cooper Institute for Reproductive Hormonal Disorders, which Check leads. According to the institute's About Us webpage, Check has been in the field for 45 years and is credited with more than 800 health care research publications.

Earlier this year, the facility celebrated his 80th birthday with a social media post.

"For decades, Dr. Check has been more than a physician — he’s been a healer, a source of hope, and a blessing to so many families. His dedication and compassion have helped create countless miracle stories, and today we celebrate an incredible milestone in his life and career," the Cooper Institute for Reproductive Hormonal Disorders said.

Check agreed in 2021 to stop prescribing amphetamines but wasn’t charged

This is not the first time Check has made headlines.

In 2021, he was accused of prescribing amphetamines, including Adderall, to around 35% of his patients. Check was not charged with a crime, but he agreed to stop prescribing the medications after the State Board of Medical Examiners intervened, the Cherry Hill Courier Post reported.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt