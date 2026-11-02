⚖️ A Bergen County jury has convicted a 28-year-old Maywood man in the 2019 death of a 19-year-old woman.

➡️ Michael Gaffney was found guilty of second-degree reckless manslaughter in the strangling death of Francis Victoria Garcia.

🔴 Gaffney faces five to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 18.

HACKENSACK — A 28-year-old Bergen County man has been convicted of violently killing a young woman seven years ago, strangling the extremely intoxicated victim during sex.

Michael Gaffney, of Maywood, was arrested and charged in the death of Francis Victoria Garcia in late 2019.

On Friday, a Bergen County Superior Court jury found Gaffney guilty of second-degree reckless manslaughter.

Very early on Nov. 2, 2019, the 19-year-old victim was recovered from her parked car, outside a Hackensack high rise of luxury apartments.

Garcia was unconscious, with purple lips and had a blood alcohol content of .259 when found by first responders. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Read More: Atlantic County man sentenced for strangling 2 female survivors

Case of out Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - Bergen County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Case of out Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - Bergen County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

What happened before Garcia's death

Gaffney told investigators he knew the victim through mutual friends.

They had planned to hang out the night before, on Nov. 1, 2019, and were with two other people before eventually heading back to the car, outside, together.

During a sexual encounter, Gaffney put his hands around the victim’s neck and she lost consciousness, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Gaffney eventually sent a message to the friends who remained inside the building and said that Garcia was not breathing.

Michael Gaffney is convicted of reckless manslaughter (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Michael Gaffney is convicted of reckless manslaughter (Bergen County Sheriff's Office)

Gaffney faces up to 10 years in prison

An autopsy confirmed her cause of death to be neck compressions by another person.

Gaffney faces between five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000 when sentenced on Dec. 18.

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These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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