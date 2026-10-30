⚠️ Five more employers announced more than 400 New Jersey layoffs in the final weeks of October.

➡️ Comcast, Conduent, True Food Kitchen and Teva account for most of the latest cuts.

📉 October's total reached 868 announced layoffs, bringing the year's statewide count above 14,600.

As October wraps up, New Jersey has seen more than 400 layoffs announced in the final few weeks by five more employers.

On Friday, Comcast announced 119 layoffs in New Jersey, impacting staff in nine counties.

The cuts span Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Union counties, and will be in full effect by late January.

Comcast’s cuts were even more brutal across the Delaware River, where Comcast is also cutting 634 employees in Philadelphia within the same round.

Photo by Bernd 📷 Dittrich on Unsplash an office with a lot of desks and chairs

Conduent announces 113 New Jersey layoffs

Conduent, which has its headquarters in Florham Park, recently announced 113 layoffs in New Jersey, within Conduent State and Local Solutions.

The cuts come as the business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology-led services company has rolled out a new level of AI interfacing on its website.

“Agentic AI is poised to fundamentally reshape the healthcare experience. Unlike traditional chatbots that simply retrieve information, agentic AI is designed to understand context, guide conversations, take action and help consumers achieve desired outcomes,” according to Conduent’s own website.

True Food Kitchen closed in both Hackensack and Edison (Google Maps) True Food Kitchen closed in both Hackensack and Edison (Google Maps)

True Food Kitchen closes both NJ restaurants

Also this month, True Food Kitchen filed Chapter 11 in Texas and closed its two New Jersey restaurants, in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall and in Hackensack at The Shops at Riverside, for a total of 89 layoffs.

Teva to close Fairfield manufacturing facility

And, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced to its employees the decision to close the manufacturing facility in Fairfield, citing “resource optimization” which means 61 layoffs. The site will close at the end of January 2027.

“Teva will maintain a strong presence in the United States, including in New Jersey, across commercial, R&D, manufacturing, and distribution operations,” Grace Ann Arnold, Teva Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs and U.S. Lead said in a response to NJ 101.5.

New Jersey layoffs top 14,600 for the year

As of late Oct. 30, there were 868 layoffs announced in October by a total of nine employers.

Barring last minute additions, it was the second lowest monthly total of layoffs announced, behind March, when 888 layoffs were confirmed by 12 employers.

Despite the slower monthly pace, the additional cuts still brought the year's total well above 14,600 layoffs in New Jersey.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By the end of October, the total was well above 14,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt