⚠️ A 52-year-old Hackensack woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police said she spiked a friend's tea with Xanax.

💰 Investigators said the victim discovered unauthorized activity in her bank accounts days before the meeting.

➡️ The victim spent several days in the hospital, recovering.

A 52-year-old Hackensack woman is criminally charged after police said she spiked a friend’s drink with prescription medication.

Rohweniven Bacani faces a count of third-degree aggravated assault, after a female victim was rushed to a hospital last month.

Police launched investigation after woman was hospitalized

On Sept. 11, Leonia Police were the first authorities informed about the reported incident.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was then contacted and launched an investigation.

Detectives found that the victim, who was hospitalized for several days before recovering, believed she had been poisoned by her acquaintance, “Rohwie.”

Rohweniven Bacani is accused of spiking a friend's tea with drugs (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Rohweniven Bacani is accused of spiking a friend's tea with drugs (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Bank account activity preceded bitter tea at Fort Lee restaurant

A few days earlier, the victim had found unauthorized activity within her banking accounts, to which Bacani had shared access for the last ten years, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Bacani had agreed to meet at a restaurant in Fort Lee, and had a cup of tea waiting for the victim when she arrived.

The victim drank some but did not finish the tea after detecting an oddly “bitter” taste, only to collapse while leaving the restaurant.

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Hospital tests found high levels of Xanax

While being treated at the hospital, the victim was found to have high levels of a benzodiazepine in her system, specifically Xanax, according to the affidavit.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the restaurant and talked with witnesses, and found probable cause that Bacani had dosed the drink with the prescription medication.

Bacani was arrested and charged last week.

She was taken to Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court set for Wednesday.

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