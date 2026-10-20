🚨 Deadly Route 17 crash: A 31-year-old Bronx woman died after a hit-and-run on Route 17 South in Paramus.

🚔 Witnesses helped catch the driver: Authorities say witnesses followed the fleeing SUV and blocked it near Garden State Plaza until police arrived.

⚖️ Serious charges filed: The New York driver is accused of driving drunk and with a suspended license.

PARAMUS — A Westchester, New York man has been arrested and charged with a fatal hit-and-run on a busy highway in Bergen County, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

On Monday, October 19, just after 5 p.m., Paramus police responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run on Route 17 South near the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall.

When police arrived, they found the female victim, later identified as Krisiann Reyes Rivera, 31, of the Bronx, lying in the road with serious, life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she later died, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti confirmed.

Woman killed in Paramus hit-and-run on Route 17

Responding officers further determined that the fleeing vehicle may have been followed by witnesses of the crash.

The Paramus Police Department notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and a joint investigation into the circumstances of the collision got underway.

They learned that the crash involved a 2024 Acura towing a U-Haul trailer, driven by Estuardo G. Rodriguez, 31, of Tarrytown, New York, and a 2015 Buick, in which Reyes-Rivera was passenger.

Driver accused of hitting woman and running her over with trailer

Following the initial collision between the two vehicles, Reyes-Rivera got out of the Buick, approached the Acura, and struck one of the SUV’s windows.

Rodriguez hit the gas, struck Reyes-Rivera, knocking her to the ground, ran her over with the rear tires of the trailer, then sped off.

Rodriguez got off Route 17 South onto Garden State Plaza Boulevard, where witnesses, who followed the Acura, blocked it in, and flagged down a Paramus police officer.

Witnesses help police catch driver accused of fatal hit-and-run

Investigators say Rodriguez was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the deadly crash, and was also driving with a suspended license.

He was charged with second-degree death by auto, second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, third-degree endangering an injured victim, third-degree driving while suspended in a collision resulting in a death, as well as multiple other motor vehicle offenses including driving while intoxicated.

Rodriguez is in the Bergen County jail pending his first court appearance.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom