🔴Videos show masked agents approaching students near North Bergen High School

🔴Woman challenged the agents, telling them to leave the minors alone

🔴Residents protested Monday night as officials said they were monitoring the situation

NORTH BERGEN — A North Jersey town is angry after videos showed masked ICE agents approaching students as they walked to school Monday.

In a community already on edge about ICE's presence, agents were captured on video on a sidewalk along JFK Boulevard near North Bergen High School.

In one video, two agents are seen with a student removing their backpack. In another, a woman walking her dog challenges the agents and tells them to leave the students alone because they are minors.

One agent tells her to "get that dog out of here" and keep moving or she's "going to have a real bad day."

North Bergen residents protest ICE presence near school

Protesters gathered in front of the school Monday night, holding signs opposing ICE's presence and its interactions with students, according to video posted by Union City News.

Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners said in a joint statement that they were "monitoring the situation." They also acknowledged the limits of local government's authority over federal law enforcement.

"The presence of masked ICE agents is continuing to cause widespread fear and outrage among North Bergen residents. While our local government has extremely limited authority regarding federal law enforcement actions, we want residents to know that we share their concerns and are monitoring the situation closely," the commissioners said.

Message from Assemblyman Larry Wainstein, D-Hudson, about ICE agents speaking with North Bergen students (Assemblyman Larry Wainstein) Message from Assemblyman Larry Wainstein, D-Hudson, about ICE agents speaking with North Bergen students

ICE confrontation sparks political fight in Hudson County

Assemblyman Larry Wainstein, D-Hudson, spoke out against the agents and Sacco, a fellow Democrat. Wainstein criticized the mayor for supporting candidates whose agenda, he said, is to "target communities like North Bergen."

Sacco endorsed Jack Ciattarelli in the 2025 gubernatorial general election over Mikie Sherrill. He also endorsed Republican Assembly candidates Anthony Valdes and Cindy DePice, as well as GOP sheriff nominee Elvis Alvarez, according to Hudson County View coverage.

The commissioners joined Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J., in calling for ICE to be abolished. Menendez repeated his demand after ICE agents were present in Jersey City on Sunday. He called the agents' interactions with students Monday "completely unacceptable."

"ICE has no business targeting our schools or stopping and questioning our children. Full stop," Menendez said on his Facebook page.

The governor's office referred questions about North Bergen to the Attorney General's Office, which did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment by Tuesday morning.

The governor's office referred questions about North Bergen to the Attorney General's Office which did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Tuesday morning.

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