🚨Gabrielle Barclay, 26, of Piscataway was killed on I-287 early Saturday

🚨Her car rear-ended a truck before another vehicle struck her

🚨State Police advise drivers to remain inside a disabled vehicle on a highway

PISCATAWAY — A woman whose car hit a truck on I-287 and got out to check the damage was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

State Police Capt. Jeffrey Lebron said Gabrielle Barclay, 26, of Piscataway, was traveling north in a Chevrolet sedan around 3:50 a.m. when she rear-ended a Freightliner bobtail truck in the center lane near Exit 7 (South Randolphville Road).

As Barclay stood in the lane looking at her car, a Hyundai SUV traveling north struck her and the vehicles involved in the crash. The impact sent the Hyundai into the median on the left, where it hit a guardrail.

The Hyundai's driver suffered minor injuries. No charges have been filed.

What drivers should do after a highway crash

If you are involved in a crash and your vehicle becomes disabled on a highway, State Police advise staying inside rather than trying to make repairs or standing in a lane of traffic.

Other advice includes:

If possible, move your vehicle out of active travel lanes to a safe location.

Activate your hazard lights to alert approaching motorists.

If you are on a highway, remain inside your vehicle with your seat belt fastened if it is safer than exiting.

If you must exit, do so away from traffic and move to a safe location, if possible.

Call 911 if your vehicle is blocking traffic, anyone is injured or you are in immediate danger.

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