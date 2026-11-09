💲$26 millon in a wire transfer by Cranbury Township was stolen in September

💲An investigation has resulted in $17.3 million being frozen

💲The mayor announced the theft 3 days after Election Day

CRANBURY — An affordable housing controversy in Middlesex County has taken a startling turn, with $26 million intended for a New Jersey township's housing obligations stolen through an electronic wire transfer.

Mayor Lisa Knierim announced Friday that a “sophisticated financial theft” resulted in money being stolen electronically on September 28 during a transaction involving the purchase of property for Cranbury Township's affordable housing obligations.

An investigation by Cranbury police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has resulted in $17.3 million being frozen, leaving $8.7 million of the original amount not accounted for in the announcement.

Knierim did not disclose details about the theft, who received the funds or why the news was not announced until three days after Election Day.

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Cows at the Henry Farm in Cranbury (Jay Taylor) Cows at the Henry Farm in Cranbury

Cranbury proposes new financial oversight positions

The township committee at Monday's meeting will introduce ordinances establishing the positions of Assistant Township Administrator and Assistant Chief Financial Officer.

These positions are intended to "strengthen administrative and financial oversight while ensuring continuity of municipal operations," Knierim said.

The proposed positions come as the township faces questions about the theft of millions of dollars intended for its affordable housing obligations.

Cranbury's fight with the Henry Family Farm as the site for affordable housing ended in October 2025 with an agreement between the Henry family, Cranbury Township and Fair Share Housing.

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