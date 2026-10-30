⚠️ Prosecutors say a chemical mix-up released chlorine gas at a North Brunswick LA Fitness on July 16.

❗ Two men are charged after at least six people were hurt.

➡️ Arch Pool Management of Mahwah also faces criminal charges.

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Two men and a New Jersey pool maintenance company have been charged after the release of toxic gas hurt at least six people at a local gym.

The Attorney General's Office announced the charges Thursday.

Ziad Natshe, 45, of Clifton faces one count of second-degree risking widespread injury. Jonathan Ball, 53, of Willingboro is charged with third-degree risking widespread injury and two counts of failure to perform a duty imposed by law intended to protect public safety resulting in bodily injury.

Arch Pool Management, which is based in Mahwah, has also been charged with the same offenses as Ball. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the company for comment.

The charges come after an investigation into a toxic gas leak at a North Brunswick fitness club on July 16, 2026.

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Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Chlorine gas poured from the spa at the Milltown Road gym

That day, county hazmat and other first responders found chlorine gas coming from the spa at the LA Fitness on Milltown Road. Video from the scene showed at least two ambulances.

North Brunswick police Deputy Chief Brian Hoiberg said at least four people were hospitalized for complaints of respiratory issues. Initial reports said seven people total were injured, though the OAG says six people suffered serious or significant bodily injury.

State prosecutors said Natshe was an employee for Arch Pool Management. The pool company is accused of not maintaining a safe work environment.

Prosecutors say a chemical delivery went into the wrong container

According to prosecutors, Natshe didn't maintain legally required legible labels on the gym's containers of hazardous materials, including hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite. The latter is commonly used in commercial pools.

The lack of proper labels led to a dangerous mix-up, prosecutors said. A delivery of sodium hypochlorite was put into a container of hydrochloric acid, which created chlorine gas.

Ball was the driver of the truck delivering sodium hypochlorite that morning to the LA Fitness, prosecutors said. He's accused of not checking to ensure the container he was filling contained sodium hypochlorite.

Attorney General Jeniffer Davenport said the toxic gas was the result of more than just a simple mistake.

“We allege multiple failures that led to injuries. The law is in place to prevent incidents like this, and we will continue to enforce the law to keep people safe," Davenport said.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Natshe or Ball had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

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