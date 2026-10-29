⚖️ An ex-Westfield High School teacher is sentenced to 105 months in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material.

📱 Investigators recovered more than 100 images and 75 videos from Matthew Ozol’s electronic devices.

🔒 The Jersey City man will also serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $10,000 to a victim.

NEWARK — A 41-year-old Hudson County man who worked as a teacher in Union County has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

In February, Matthew Ozol, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to possessing child pornography. He received his 105 month term from federal Judge Evelyn Padin.

Ozol worked at Westfield High School from September 2014 until his resignation in June 2022, based on a Patch report his first year on the job.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Investigators found disturbing messages and files

Law enforcement said starting that same year, Ozol sent and received text messages on encrypted apps, including in a chat group called “Baby Rapist,” expressing a desire to sexually abuse children.

Items seized from Ozol at the time of his arrest on Aug.5, 2025, included an iPhone, a laptop, a USB storage device and an external hard drive.

More than 100 images and 75 videos of child pornography were recovered from Ozol’s electronic devices, many involving the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

Read More: Online predator who took child to NJ sentenced to 27 years

Ozol sentenced to 105 months in prison

In addition to the prison term, Padin sentenced Ozol to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $10,000 to a victim of his offense, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

The investigation that led to Ozol’s arrest and conviction had involved special agents of Homeland Security Investigations New Jersey.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom