🚨 A massive swarm of 200 e-bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs blocked a Hamilton Township roadway.

🏍️ A Trenton man allegedly tried to escape police on a stolen dirt bike — but crashed and ran.

⚖️ The 27-year-old faces multiple criminal charges and 10 motor vehicle summonses.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a Trenton man after a group of 200 e-bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs swarmed a roadway in a Mercer County town, damaging property.

On October 25, Hamilton Township police responded to the area of Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue, where the massive group of bikes and ATVs blocked the road, operating off-road and causing property damage.

Trenton man allegedly tried to flee on stolen dirt bike

When police arrived, they found Tyshawn Turner, 27, attempting to flee on a dirt bike.

He didn’t get far. Turner fell off the bike and tried to run on foot, but was caught a short time later, according to a released statement from the Hamilton Police Division.

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It turns out the dirt bike had been stolen, so Turner was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

10 motor vehicle summonses issued in Hamilton Township

Turner was also issued 10 motor vehicle summonses for operation of an ATV on a public roadway, unregistered ATV, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed driver (motorcycle endorsement), driving while suspended, operating a motorcycle without a helmet, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

Turner was processed at Hamilton Police Headquarters and subsequently transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center.

Police did not say if any other riders were charged.

Hamilton police vow crackdown on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs

The Hamilton Police Division said it remains committed to addressing illegal dirt bike, ATV, and e-bike activity that creates unsafe roadway conditions, disrupts traffic, and damages property. Officers made it clear they will continue enforcement efforts to deter this activity and hold all violators accountable.

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