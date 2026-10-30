✅Robert Von Thun Sr., a third-generation farmer, has died at 96

✅He helped transform the farm into a fun destination for families

✅Friends and former employees are remembering his love of the farm and its history

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The patriarch of a legacy New Jersey farm has died at the age of 96.

Von Thun Farms announced the death of Robert Von Thun Sr., a third-generation farmer who helped transform the family farm from a potato and grain operation into two agritourism destinations for farm family fun in South Brunswick and Washington Township in Warren County. A cause of death was not disclosed.

His five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren nicknamed him “Pop Pop.” He retired from working on the farm in 2004.

“He leaves behind a legacy rooted in family, farming, and hard work. He had many great years working alongside his children and grandchildren on the farm transforming it from a potato and grain operation to a destination for Jersey Fresh fruits & vegetables and farm family fun,” the farm said.

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A long family history

The family invited visitors to the farm in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick over the weekend to stop by its Heritage Farm and remember Von Thun.

According to the farm's website, Von Thun farmed the South Brunswick property with his grandfather, Henry, and helped modernize the operation. He formed a partnership with his son, Bob Jr., in 1986. The farm added greenhouses, u-pick berries and activities in 1995.

Friends of the family remembered Von Thun on the farm's Facebook page, sharing memories of conversations with him and his connection to the property.

“I’m so sorry. I always enjoyed talking to him on the farm and he loved talking about the history of it. He loved talking about the potatoes,” one person wrote.

“So sorry for your loss. Am grateful that he had a vision for a farm, for this South Brunswick farm for our community,” another wrote.

“I am so sorry for your loss Von Thun family. I loved seeing him walking around the farm when I worked there,” wrote a former employee.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

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