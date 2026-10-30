🚨 Keyport firefighters found an exhausted man clinging to a piling in Raritan Bay, struggling to stay above water.

🚤 A Good Samaritan brought her boat to the dock, helping rescuers reach the man.

🔴 A firefighter/rescue swimmer pulled him to safety. His condition remains unknown.

KEYPORT — A Good Samaritan is being credited with helping in the rescue of a man who could barely hold his head above water in a Raritan Bay on Thursday.

It was just after 5 p.m. on October 29 when members of the Keyport Fire Department were dispatched to the bay.

They saw an exhausted man about 40 yards from the end of the boat ramp launch dock, holding onto a piling, and trying to hold himself above water.

Good Samaritan helps Keyport rescuers reach man in bay

“The subject was exhausted and experiencing a medical episode, the fire company said in a released statement.

ALSO READ: Prison for NJ teacher after feds find videos of child sex abuse

At that time, a Good Samaritan brought her boat to the dock, where Keyport firefighters and police officers could get on board and head out to the man.

A firefighter/rescue swimmer got in the water and helped pull the struggling man to safety.

Firefighter rescue swimmer pulls man from Raritan Bay

The man was brought back to the boat ramp and turned over to EMS for medical care and hospital transport.

“We would like to thank the Keyport Police, First Aid Squad and Monmouth County Communications for their assistance,” Keyport firefighters said.

It’s now clear how the man wound up in the water or what kind of medical episode he may have suffered. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom