🚨Two teens from PA died after being ejected from an SUV on the NJ Turnpike

🚨Four other occupants of the SUV were taken to hospitals for treatment.

🚨Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward

CRANBURY — Two teens from Pennsylvania were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday after being ejected from their vehicle.

They were two of six people in an SUV heading south near Exit 8 (Route 133) in Cranbury just after 5 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera. A 19-year-old from Warminster, Pennsylvania, and a 16-year-old from Hatboro were ejected from the SUV and thrown onto the highway.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital. The other four occupants of the SUV were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward

Estremera did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the identities of those involved. The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4263 or the State Police Cranbury Station Detective Bureau at 609-860-9000, ext. 4424.

Fundraisers identify the victims

A GoFundMe campaign identified one victim as Dominic Fenton. A second campaign identified the other as Josh Ritsky.

Both campaigns were organized by Stefanie Keenan, who said her son was in the SUV but survived.

The Hatboro-Horsham school board held a moment of silence at the start of its meeting Monday night.

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