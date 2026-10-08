🔴East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen began choking while eating pizza at a restaurant

🔴Friends at a nearby table quickly stepped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver

🔴The Red Cross says even untrained people can act during a choking emergency

EAST BRUNSWICK — A Central Jersey mayor's lunch was saved from becoming a tragedy when a friend stepped in after he began choking at a restaurant.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen said he was eating a slice of pizza Tuesday when he suddenly couldn't swallow.

"Luckily, help was a few tables away as my friends Tanya and Robert Hughes were eating lunch at the same time. They both jumped up and Robert did the Heimlich which worked like a charm," Cohen wrote.

Cohen, who is a doctor, said he had root canal surgery earlier that morning and believes the anesthesia had not completely worn off.

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You don't have to be trained to help someone who is choking

Could someone who is not trained or certified have done the same thing? American Red Cross spokeswoman Marie Manning says yes.

"Even if you're an untrained person, you can absolutely perform abdominal thrusts and back blows," Manning said, using the Red Cross' description of the lifesaving move. "The Red Cross teaches both maneuvers because they're equally effective, but it may take more than one technique to clear the airway," Manning said.

After getting permission from the person who is affected, which can be granted with a nod of the head or other nonverbal gesture, Manning said to do the following:

Get behind the person and bend them slightly forward.

Using the heel of one hand, do five back blows between the shoulder blades.

If the object hasn't released, try abdominal thrusts by making a fist with one hand.

Place the hand above the navel. Cover your fist with the other hand and give five thrusts upward and inward. It's a little bit like you're trying to lift the person up.

If that doesn't work, alternate between back blows and abdominal thrusts.

"A person will soon become unresponsive unless the airway is cleared. So that's why acting quickly and with confidence is important when you have a choking situation," Manning said.

The next step would be to call 911 and have that person checked by an emergency responder to give the all-clear.

The Red Cross offers training for emergencies

While you can take action without any special training, the American Red Cross strongly recommends taking a certified first-aid course called Until Help Arrives. The class can be taken online. Classes can also be taken in-person

"It goes through the four most common emergencies where you need to take immediate action before professional help gets there. So you would go to redcross.org to find a class near you," Manning said.

Manning said that in the weeks before Halloween, children especially could choke on small pieces of candy such as gummy bears, chewing gum or hard candy.

Poster demonstrates abdominal thrusts and back blows (American Red Cross) Poster demonstrates abdominal thrusts and back blows

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