✅Brian Flanagan was killed while working with a paving crew on the NJ Turnpike

✅His viewing will be held Monday at Oliverie Funeral Home in Manchester

✅Firefighters will gather for a ceremonial service and a final call

MANCHESTER — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Ocean County fire chief who was struck and killed while working with a paving crew on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

A viewing for Brian Flanagan will be held Monday at Oliverie Funeral Home in Manchester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A ceremonial firefighters' service will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m.

A final call at the Ridgeway Firehouse is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

According to his obituary Flanagan is survived by a wife and two children. He owned Gotta Go Septic in Manchester and worked for Traffic Lines of Farmington.

ALSO READ: Asbury Park cats abandoned in a mesh tunnel in the rain

Flanagan leaves behind a wife and two children

According to his obituary, Flanagan is survived by his wife and two children. He owned Gotta Go Septic in Manchester and worked for Traffic Lines of Farmington.

Flanagan was struck by an SUV driven by Anthony Bernardi, 40, of Edison, while working in the outer southbound lanes of the Turnpike just before 3 a.m.

ALSO READ: Toms River teen held on child sexual abuse material charges

Ridgeway Vol. Fire Co. #1 Sta. 34 Chief Brian Flanagan (Ridgeway Vol. Fire Co. #1 Sta. 34 via Facebook) Ridgeway Vol. Fire Co. #1 Sta. 34 Chief Brian Flanagan

Investigators tracked the driver to his home

Bernardi did not immediately stop after the crash, investigators said. State troopers used serial numbers from parts that fell off his SUV, along with license plate reader information, to track him to his home.

The 40-year-old is charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom