🎳 Edison complex now offers go-karts, indoor skydiving, bowling & more

🍔 Visitors can mix thrills with popular dining spots all in one place

📍 Located off Route 1, becoming a major NJ entertainment destination

EDISON — One sprawling retail and entertainment complex just off Route 1 now has some adrenaline-charged activities for kids and adults.

The Edison Towne Square has been steadily adding to its offerings over the past several years.

Here’s four neighboring venues with a variety of activities, some more thrilling than most.

There’s also a mix of restaurants and fast casual dining to visit in between the fun.

Ultimate fun at one complex in Middlesex County Ultimate fun at one complex in Middlesex County (Albatross Entertainment) loading...

991 US Route 1, Edison, NJ 08817

info@AlbatrossNJ.com

Phone: 908-201-0870

Usual business hours:

Monday—Thursday: 12 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Monday, March 30—Friday, April 3 earlier opening at 10 a.m.

What is inside Albatross?

Billed as an upscale social playground, Albatross features spectacular themed mini putting attractions and 32 lanes of luxury bowling, and a full-service restaurant and bar, with a variety of craft spirits and cocktails.

PREMIER PUTTING: $22/person per 9-hole round

LUXURY BOWLING, 60 minutes: $22/person (not available Friday—Sunday)

BOWLING 90 minutes: $32/person, 120 minutes:$41/person (two-person min., Friday—Sunday)

BOWLING SPARE SUITE, 60 minutes: $30/person (not available Friday—Sunday)

SPARE SUITE 90 minutes: $44/person, 120 minutes: $59/person (two-person min. Friday—Sunday)

Read More: Albatross Mini Golf and Bowling opens in Edison

Ultimate fun at one complex in Middlesex County - Supercharged Entertainment (Supercharged Entertainment) loading...

987 U.S. Route 1, Edison, NJ 08817

infoNJ@SuperchargedE.com

Phone: 908-624-8242

For business hours (extra for Spring Break) — check here.

Supercharged offers the “World’s largest indoor multi-level karting track.”

The 131,000 square foot entertainment venue also has “luxury axe throwing,” a massive interactive gaming arcade with a prize center, virtual reality, a two-story drop & twist tower ride, and more.

Indoor karting walk-in prices (first-come basis), prices per individual:

1 Race - $31.25

2-Race bundle - $58 ($29/race)

3-Race bundle - $81 ($27/race)

Advanced online booking for pro-speed races:

1 Race - $32.50

Axe throwing weekday walk-in pricing: 60 minutes - $20/person (minimum 2, limit 8 per lane)

Online weekday, all weekend pricing: 60 minutes - $28/person (minimum 2, limit 8 per lane)

Ultimate fun at one complex in Middlesex County iFly (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

997 US-1, Edison, NJ 08817

Phone: 732-362-4359

iFLY aims to provide you with the feeling of flight, using "vertical wind tunnel technology."

The activity is billed as "very safe" for ages "3–103" to fly, wearing special jumpsuits and helmets and face shields.

Flight experiences ranging in pricing, with a typical starter pack of "2 thrilling flights designed to introduce anyone to the magic of flight," for $114/flyer.

For a look at special packages, seasonally available, click here.

Ultimate fun at one complex in Middlesex County (Top Golf Edison) loading...

1013 U.S. Route 1, Edison, NJ 08817

Phone: 732-374-4097

Business hours:

Monday-Sunday: 9 a.m.—1 a.m.

Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy, "paired with an outstanding food and beverage menu, all-weather hitting bays and music."

Reservations aren’t required, though you may end up waiting longer during peak times.

Groups of seven or more are encouraged to reserve bays in advance. Up to 6 players can be in a bay and play.

Each bay is priced by the hour (hourly rate varies by day and time), plus a $6 one-time member fee for new players.

Weekday afternoons start at $24/hour per bay, while Saturdays after 5 p.m. top out around $74/hour per bay. For full pricing, as well as deals and packages, click here.

Dining options round out the experience

Not only are Albatross, Supercharged, iFly and Top Golf within the same shopping complex in Edison — there’s also a Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Tio Taco + Tequila Bar and Tommy's Tavern & Tap.

Edison Towne Square, on the 102-acre site of a former Ford Motor Assembly Plant, is located on Route 1 South — near Route 287 and the NJ Turnpike.

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