🚨 Sayreville school employee under investigation after social media sting

⚠️ Police warn 'vigilantes' can hurt real criminal cases

📱 Worker placed on leave, barred from school during ongoing probe

SAYREVILLE — Borough police are investigating a public school employee who was recently featured on some private citizens' “To Catch a Predator” style social media content.

On April 9, Sayreville Police were called to Sayreville War Memorial High School after accusations involving a person who works for the school district.

The worker was placed on leave and banned from all school facilities, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Thursday.

"We are troubled by and deeply concerned about the recent allegations and are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation," Sayreville Public Schools Superintendent Richard R. Labbe said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5, declining to comment further on the individual's employment status.

Vigilante predator stings spark police warning in NJ

Police did not share further details but cautioned that vigilante activity can hamper prosecutions.

“While we recognize that protecting children and safeguarding our community is a goal shared by both law enforcement and concerned members of the public, unauthorized interventions of this nature can create unnecessary risks to victims, witnesses, investigators, and the public at large,” borough police said.

“Law enforcement investigations are complex and require strict adherence to constitutional protections, evidentiary rules, and legally established investigative procedures.”

Sayreville War Memorial High School is part of a large suburban district. The high school serves about 1,764 students in grades 9-12.

Police investigation in Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Police investigation in Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Rise of citizen-led predator stings across New Jersey

The encounter was shared to social media by a group out of New York, called Predator Poachers Long Island, which said it was acting after online messages were traded with the individual about disturbing interests.

On camera, the person they confronted said he had been hacked.

The encounter was then picked up by the Jersey Watcher account operated by Christo Makropoulos.

Read More: Child luring arrests rack up in Atlantic City with Youtube help

Makropoulos, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in Edison, was previously arrested during a sting gone wrong in his hometown, New Jersey 101.5 reported. Charges of criminal restraint and terroristic threats were ultimately dismissed, MyCentralJersey reported.

In August 2022, a collaboration with Atlantic City Police resulted in the arrest of 17 men in two weeks with “assistance from concerned citizens groups.” Those arrested ranged in age from 23 to 77. Seven were New Jersey residents.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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