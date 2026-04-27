🚨Loaded handgun found in West Orange High student’s backpack

🚨Student tip credited with stopping potential danger

🚨Trenton middle school locked down after report of gun nearby

Two school gun scares in two days — including an 18-year-old charged with carrying a loaded handgun during classes — are rattling parents across New Jersey.

West Orange High School senior Edward Tamay was charged Thursday after a classmate told an officer posted at the school that Tamay showed a gun during class, according to police. The officer and Principal Oscar Guerrero asked Tamay twice if he had a weapon, which he denied.

But a search of Tamay's Sprayground backpack found a Beretta PX4 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, according to police. The gun had a 10-round capacity magazine loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammo. The chamber was checked and found to be empty.

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Edward Tamay Edward Tamay (Essex County Correctional Facility) loading...

Student tip praised as key to preventing potential threat

Tamay was arrested. Fagan said there was no indication of a threat to students or the community. Guerrero said he was "proud" of the student for reporting the incident, according to a letter sent to parents obtained by the Daily Voice.

Tamay is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm at school, carrying a firearm in a prohibited area, possession of a firearm by minors, and receiving stolen property. Court records show he has been assigned a public defender.

Trenton police spokesman David Ordille said the Holland Middle School in Trenton was on lockdown Friday morning after someone was reported to have a gun nearby. No one entered the school with a weapon, according to Ordille.

Parents were notified about the lockdown and instruction continued.

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