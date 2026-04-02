What if your business could appear on Hulu, YouTube TV, and live sports — right now?

It’s not as expensive or complicated as you think.

Join New Jersey 101.5 for a free Townsquare Talks seminar and learn how streaming TV (STV) is changing the way local businesses reach customers — and how you can take advantage of it immediately.

What You’ll Learn

At this exclusive session, you’ll discover:

How streaming TV advertising actually works

How local businesses are getting on platforms like Hulu and YouTube TV

How to target the right audience — without wasting budget

Why STV is more accessible than traditional TV

Real strategies you can apply to your business right away

Event Details

April 15 — Forsgate Country Club, Monroe

8:30 AM — Breakfast Session

12:00 PM — Lunch Session

April 16 — Clarion Hotel, Toms River

8:30 AM — Breakfast Session

12:00 PM — Lunch Session

Bonus for Attendees

All attendees will be entered for a chance to win $10,000 in Radio Advertising

Who Should Attend

This seminar is designed for:

✅Local business owners

✅ Marketing decision-makers

✅ Anyone looking to grow brand visibility and customer reach

Why Attend?

Streaming TV is one of the fastest-growing advertising channels — and most local businesses still aren’t using it effectively.

This is your opportunity to get ahead of your competition with clear, practical insights you can act on immediately.

Reserve Your Spot

Seats are limited and sessions are filling quickly.

RSVP now at TownsquareTalks.com

Still Think TV Advertising Isn’t for You?

That’s exactly why you should attend.

We’ll show you how streaming has changed the game — making it more affordable, more targeted, and more effective than ever before.

Townsquare Talks: Helping local businesses grow smarter, faster, and more effectively.