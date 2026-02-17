Nominate a nurse and win: Who is making NJ better everyday?

Who is making your community better everyday?

Some of the most powerful stories in New Jersey never make the headlines. They happen in hospital rooms, doctors’ offices, school nurse stations, and rehab centers — in moments when compassion matters most.

That’s why New Jersey 101.5 is launching Better Everyday — a monthly spotlight on the people across our state who quietly make life better for others.

💙 February Spotlight: Nurses

This month, we’re honoring nurses. These are the professionals who step in during life’s most stressful, emotional, and vulnerable moments.

Each week, we’ll select one story to feature on-air during Feel Good Friday.

Better Everyday is brought to you by Alliance Orthopedic — Better Everyday.

Did a nurse:

💙 Care for your family during a hospital stay?

💙 Calm your fears in an emergency?

💙 Offer comfort during a difficult diagnosis?

💙 Go above and beyond when it mattered most?

We want to hear about them!

How It Works

OPTION 1: Open the New Jersey 101.5 app. Record a short voice memo telling us:

The nurse’s name

Where they work (if you know)

Why they deserve to be recognized

Submit your entry.

OPTION 2: Fill out the form below

What you can both win

If your story is selected, uou win a $50 gift card to David Bradley Chocolates. The nurse you nominate also wins a $50 David Bradley Chocolates gift card

A new spotlight each month

Every month, Better Everyday will focus on a different profession to highlight the people who strengthen our communities in ways big and small.

Know someone making New Jersey better every day? Give them the recognition they deserve.

Townsquare Media general contest rules