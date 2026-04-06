🚨 Delivery driver killed during attempted carjacking in Newark

💔 Elizabeth father of 3 died after being dragged and crushed

👮 Suspect fled scene; police urge public to share tips

NEWARK — Police were seeking a suspect after an attempted carjacking killed a delivery driver over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Newark police responded to a crash involving two vehicles along the 800 block of Bergen Street.

Around 12:44 p.m., a 46-year-old man delivering packages left his car unattended along the street, when an unknown suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Jhon Aponte Alarcon, the delivery driver, held onto his car as it was being stolen.

The vehicle headed south on Bergen Street and then crashed into a parked car, overturning and crushing Alarcon, police said.

The suspect then ran from the scene, police said.

Read More: Newark cops say mom and kids forced from car by thief

NJ dad of three killed in Newark carjacking - Newark attempted carjacking kills NJ dad of three (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Victim identified as Elizabeth father of three

Alarcon, who police said was an Elizabeth resident, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim was being mourned as a beloved father of three sons, ranging in age from a 7-year-old to a young adult.

Family launches GoFundMe after sudden loss

A GoFundMe campaign set up by his oldest son was raising money for the “overwhelming financial burden” of funeral and memorial expenses.

“This has completely shattered our world. One moment he was here, and the next he was gone. Nothing could have prepared us for this kind of pain,” according to a fundraiser description by Deybyd Aponte.

Police search for suspect in deadly NJ car theft

The public is encouraged to report any information related to this incident by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432.

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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